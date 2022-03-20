Iowa State women’s golf finished the third and final round of the Mountain View Collegiate strong on Sunday. The Cyclones had 284 shots in the third round, 10 better than Saturday and nine better than Friday.
Round Three Success
The Cyclones yet again find a way to move up the leaderboard in the third round of play. The team shot four under par on Sunday and lowered their score to seven over par.
The back nine continued to be a struggle for the Cyclones, but 15 front nine birdies powered them through the round.
On the front nine Warda Rawof shot two over par, Taglao Jeeravivitaporn was three under par, liyana Durisic shot five under par, Jacobs shot even and Chou was four under par.
The back nine only consisted of 6 birdies for the Cyclones. Overall Iowa State had 158 pars and 49 birdies.
Jeeravivitaporn comes through
Jeeravivitaporn put the Cyclones on her back in round three shooting a 65 (-7). Before her big third round she shot a 74 (+2) and 77 (+5).
Jeeravivitaporn’s 65 on Sunday is a career low for her and the second-lowest 18-hole round in Iowa State history. Her previous low in her career in one round was a 67 which also came in the 2021-2022 season.
This was her seventh round shooting in the 60s this season.
Jeeravivitaporn had nine birdies in the round. Five of the six birdies for Iowa State on the back nine came from Jeeravivitaporn.
Durisic finding her stroke
Durisic was able to lead the Cyclones through all three rounds. She had rounds of 69 (-3), 73 (+1) and 72. Durisic finished with a total of 214 shots.
Durisic’s round of 69 was the seventh sub-70 round in her career as a Cyclone.
In the UCF Challenge, the first tournament of the spring, Durisic finished tied for 70th. Since that tournament she has now had three top-30 finishes in her last three tournaments. Durisic’s best finish, out of the three, came at the Gun Rock Invite where she finished tied for 12th.
