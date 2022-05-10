The Iowa State women’s golf team finished round two of the NCAA Stanford Regional on Tuesday in sixth place, struggling early on in round two and that continued through the whole round.
The Cyclones currently sit in sixth place after shooting a 294 (+10). Iowa State is one of three teams to shoot double digits over par in round two.
Purdue and Northwestern are currently tied for fourth place in front of the Cyclones. Southern California, Stanford and LSU round out the top-3 and are the only teams to shoot under par in round two.
Round Two Struggles
Iowa State in round two was not able to keep the momentum and find the success it had in round one.
Ruby Chou, who was leading the Cyclones yesterday with a career round, cooled off Tuesday in round two. A 73 (+2) in round two set Chou back to tied for ninth and a score of one under par.
Liyana Durisic looked like she was going to finish round two only shooting one over par, but a double bogey on hole-18 sidetracked those thoughts. Durisic is tied for 34th and is six over par.
Warda Rawof couldn’t keep the bogey’s in check on the back nine. Rawof had two birdies overall in round two and shot a 76 (+5). Rawof is tied for 40th.
Charley Jacobs has struggle so far at the Stanford Regional. In round one, Jacobs did not find herself a birdie and finished 12 over par. In round two, Jacobs was able to keep the birdies down slightly and grabbed herself her first birdie.
Jeeravivitaporn Leads the Way
In round two, it was Jeeravivitaporn leading the way for the Cyclones with another 71. She has shot even par both days and is currently sitting tied for 11th.
On the front nine, Jeeravivitaporn found herself one over par after two bogey’s and one birdie. On the back nine Jeeravivitaporn was able to find an extra birdie to go along with the one she had already, plus a bogey.
Need a hot start to round three
Iowa State is currently five shots back of fourth place. The Cyclones would need a hot start to round three to catch up to Purdue and Northwestern.
Both Northwestern and Purdue are both shooting 576 (+8).
Round three of the NCAA Stanford Regional can be followed at golfstat.com.
