Iowa State women’s golf team was able to hold on and capture a fourth place finish at the Big 12 Championships Sunday, securing the best finish in five seasons.
The Cyclones were able to hold off TCU but were not able to score low enough to catch up to Baylor.
Iowa State shot a 294 (+10) in round three and finished with 887 (+35) overall. Iowa State finished four shots ahead of TCU and seven shots back of Baylor.
Texas, despite shooting 14 over par in round three, was able to capture first place and win the Big 12 Championship.
No team was able to shoot under par in round three.
Leaders take over
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn and Liyana Durisic have been the most consistent golfers for the Cyclones this season and they got back to that in round three. Jeeravivitaporn and Durisic both finished in the top-10 tied for 8th in the individual standings.
Jeeravivitaporn was even after round one, seven over after round two and finished eight over. Durisic was four over in round one, seven over after round two and eight over after round three.
Sunday marked Jeeravivitaporn's fifth top-10 finish this season and seventh in her career. Durisic got her third top-10 finish this year. She has five career top-10 finishes.
Jeeravivitaporn had no birdies on the front nine in round three, but had three on the back nine. Durisic had two birdies on the front nine with none on the back nine.
Finishing strong
This is Iowa State’s best Big 12 Championship finish since the 2017-18 season where the Cyclones also finished fourth. Iowa State also had four players finish in the top-15.
Iowa State placed better than No. 50 Oklahoma, No. 31 TCU and No. 22 Texas Tech.
Warda Rawof finished her Big 12 Championship strong with her best round of the tournament. Rawof shot a 73 (+2) and finished tied for 13th. Rawof shot 10 over par through the tournament.
Ruby Chou had a good tournament finishing tied for 15th. Chou shot a 77 (+6) in round three and finished 11 over par overall.
Regionals await
In the 2020-2021 season, the Cyclone finished the Big 12 Championship in eighth out of the nine teams. After that tournament, the Cyclones got placed in the Stanford regional.
But with as successful a spring season — four top-10 finishes — as Iowa State had, awaiting its NCAA regional fate seems safe.
You can tune in and find out with the team 3 p.m. Wednesday on GOLF Channel (College Central).
If they make it, this will be the Cyclones' 12th consecutive appearance in an NCAA regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.