It was a historic night for Cyclone gymnastics.
The 'Hilton Magic' was in the air as the Cyclones came out on top against Lindenwood Friday with their highest overall score of the season of 196.875. Lindenwood scored 193.100.
Their 196.875 score is the second highest score in the Jay Ronayne era.
Throughout the whole competition, the Cyclones continued to shine and brought some of their best performances.
Some scores were a little lower than the team is typically used to, but that didn’t stop them from continuing to give it their all and give the judges their best routines.
Sticks, sticks & more sticks
One of the best moments in gymnastics is sticking a routine - and the Cyclones did just that.
From their first event to their last, the gymnasts brought all their power to stick their landings. The team started off on one of the strongest events, vault, and earned a season high of 49.300.
Makayla Maxwell stuck her vault, earning the highest vault score of the night by the Cyclones with a 9.925; a season high on the event.
Emilie Hong also stuck her vault and matched her career high with a 9.875. Freshman Josie Bergstrom matched her career high with the same score of a 9.875.
Kelsey Boychuck stuck her vault and scored a 9.85. Three of the six gymnasts in the vault lineup stuck their landings.
After the first rotation, the Cyclones lead Lindenwood by 1.55 points.
Continuing to one of their tougher events, the uneven bars, the team continued to show out and stick their routines.
Makayla Maxwell and Laura Cooke both stuck their bars dismounts. Maxwell scored a 9.800 while Cooke scored a 9.875. Hannah Loyim and Loganne Basuel also put up 9.800 routines.
After their second rotation, the team led by 2.15 points.
Confidence is key
On every event, the Cyclones brought their confidence.
In gymnastics, the balance beam is a difficult event. It’s not easy to flip on a four inch piece of wood. But the Cyclones continued to stand out.
Meixi Semple matched her career high of a 9.900 which helped lead the team to a season high beam score of a 49.125.
Loyim stuck her beam dismount and earned a 9.825. Bergstrom also scored a 9.825.
Throughout the season, the Cyclones have continued to improve and show off their skills.
The confidence in the team was clearly visible and will continue to be visible throughout the rest of the season.
Floor Finale
It was quite the finish for the Cyclones on the floor exercise.
The crowd brought their energy as they cheered, clapped and became engaged throughout all of the routines.
The gymnasts showed off their routines like no other. One of the biggest aspects when performing a floor routine is showing off your dance.
That is exactly what the Cyclones did on the floor.
Alondra Maldonado and Rachel Wilke both put up career high scores of a 9.850. Andrea Maldonado also put up a career high with a huge score of 9.975.
The moment continued as Maddie Diab was the last to go on the floor exercise and brought everything she had to the floor for a literal perfect routine.
Her score? A 10.0. A perfect score.
The energy in Hilton was ecstatic as the judges flashed the score to the crowd. The team could not have been happier.
The Cyclones will be back at home next Friday for the Cy-Hawk series against the Iowa Hawkeyes. It will be one you won’t want to miss.
“They’re gonna put on a show…they’re going to give it everything they’ve got,” said Ronayne.
The meet against the Hawkeyes is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum.
Results (top five scores are counted):
Vault:
Makayla Maxwell: 9.925
Josie Bergstrom: 9.875
Emilie Hong: 9.875
Kelsey Boychuck: 9.850
Kaia Parker: 9.775
Ariana Orrego: 9.700
Bars:
Laura Cooke: 9.875
Loganne Basuel: 9.800
Hannah Loyim: 9.800
Makayla Maxwell: 9.800
Arianna Orrego: 9.775
Ana Palacios: 9.750
Beam:
Meixi Semple: 9.900
Josie Bergstrom: 9.825
Hannah Loyim: 9.825
Loganne Basuel: 9.800
Sophia Steinmeyer: 9.775
Kelsey Boychuk: 9.250
Floor:
Maddie Diab: 10.00
Andrea Maldonado: 9.975
Alondra Maldonado: 9.850
Rachel Wilke: 9.850
Kelsey Boychuk: 9.675
Laura Cooke: 9.050
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.