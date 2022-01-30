The Iowa State wrestling team finished its road trip to Oklahoma with a close dual victory over No. 3 Oklahoma State on Sunday, winning 20-12.
The seventh-ranked Cyclones succeeded in extending their dual winning streak to nine wins to give them a record of 11-1 on the year.
The dual was anything but easy for the Cyclones, as they traded blows throughout the day with the Cowboys. Iowa State outlasted Oklahoma State as the final matches helped the Cyclones secure a victory.
Grinding it out
Going up against a top-five team in the nation is no easy task, and it was evident early on that the dual would be a tough battle for the Cyclones.
The dual opened up with the 125-pound and 133-pound weight classes going scoreless in the first periods. Kysen Terukina started the Cyclones strong by handing Trevor Mastrogiovanni his first loss of the season with a 2-1 decision in the 125-pound weight class.
At 133 pounds, Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix, ranked second in the nation, got the better of Iowa State’s Ramazan Attasuov to tie up the dual with a 5-1 decision.
Iowa State fired back immediately, as No. 11 Ian Parker scored a takedown as time ran out in the first period to cruise to a 4-0 decision victory over No. 21 Carter Young at 141 pounds.
The 149-pound weight class was no different than the previous three. Iowa State’s Jarrett Degen fought hard against No. 14 Kaden Gfeller as the match was sent to overtime tied up 4-4. Degen and Gfeller had been trading near takedowns and escapes throughout the match, so it was bound to be decided in a sudden victory period.
Gfeller fired first, getting an early takedown and defeating Degen 6-4 to tie up the dual once again.
Stingy with bonus points
There were plenty of matches throughout the dual where bonus points would come into play. The gritty nature of the dual also meant that the team to secure those bonus points would most likely come away with a win.
The Cyclones did a great job not allowing major decision victories or falls against them while at the same time capitalizing on their own matches.
Although a victory would be preferred in the 133-pound weight class, only allowing No. 2 Fix to acquire his team three points was the next best alternative.
Iowa State’s Isaac Judge also did a great job fighting hard against No. 6 Travis Wittlake to not give up a major decision win at 165 pounds. Judge ended up falling to Wittlake by a 5-1 decision to keep the dual close in Iowa State’s favor.
In the 174-pound weight class, Joel Devine fought hard against No.8 Dustin Plott but lost by a 6-1 decision, giving Oklahoma State a two-point lead going into the home stretch. Not giving up bonus points would prove to be a factor in the dual, as the final Iowa State wrestlers closed the day out strong to secure a dual meet win.
Iowa State was also able to capitalize on strong matches to secure bonus points for the team. At 157 pounds, No. 1 David Carr beat No. 13 Wyatt Sheets by a 12-3 major decision.
No. 16 Yonger Bastida also came out hot for Iowa State, defeating Oklahoma State’s Gavin Stika by an 18-6 major decision to give the Cyclones four more points.
Heavyweights get the job done
It was clear that Oklahoma State would be a tough team to face off against, so the last set of matches could end up being the deciding factor in the dual.
After Devine’s loss at 174 pounds, the Cyclones needed to shift the momentum back in their favor. They did just that as No. 8 Marcus Coleman took on No. 9 Dakota Geer in the 184-pound weight class.
Coleman and Geer exchanged shots early on, but Coleman pulled away in the final period to secure his 10th-straight victory with an 8-3 decision. The win at 184 pounds also gave the lead back to the Cyclones.
Bastida did what he needed to do in the 197-pound weight class and secured a major decision win to extend the Cyclones lead by five points going into the final match of the dual.
Leading by five points, No. 21 Sam Schuyler just needed to not give up bonus points to Oklahoma State’s Luke Surber, and the Cyclones would walk away with another dual meet victory to add to their winning streak.
As time was winding down in the match, both wrestlers were sitting with two points after fighting hard throughout the bout. With eight seconds left, Schuyler scored two more points with a reversal on Surber to give him the 4-2 decision victory and propel the Cyclones to a 20-12 win over the Cowboys.
The Cyclones will come home from their road trip with a fresh pair of wins as they prepare for their next dual. Iowa State will face off against West Virginia at 7 p.m. Feb. 4, in Ames, Iowa.
Results:
125: No. 19 Kysen Terukina (ISU) dec. No. 6 Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU), 2-1
133: No. 2 Daton Fix (OSU) dec. No. 33 Ramazan Attasauov (ISU), 5-1
141: No. 11 Ian Parker (ISU) dec. No. 21 Carter Young (OSU), 4-0
149: No. 14 Kaden Gfeller (OSU) dec. No. 21 Jarrett Degen (OSU), 6-4 (SV-1)
157: No. 1 David Carr (ISU) maj. dec. No. 13 Wyatt Sheets (OSU), 12-3
165: No. 6 Travis Wittlake (OSU) dec. Isaac Judge (ISU), 5-1
174: No. 8 Dustin Plott (OSU) dec. No. 18 Joel Devine (ISU), 6-1
184: No. 8 Marcus Coleman (ISU) dec. No. 9 Dakota Geer (OSU), 8-3
197: No. 16 Yonger Bastida (ISU) maj. dec. Gavin Stika (OSU), 18-6
285: No. 21 Sam Schuyler (ISU) dec. No. 29 Luke Surber (OSU), 4-2
