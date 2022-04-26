After weather conditions suspended play Monday, Iowa State men's golf wrapped up the first two rounds at the Big 12 Championship on Tuesday.
The Cyclones shot 304 on the first 18 holes, followed by 302 to conclude the day. They sit in a tie for seventh place with Kansas State and Baylor at +30 overall.
Nate Vance is the top Cyclone on the individual leaderboard, sitting in a tie for 17th. Outside of him, Luke Gutschewski (T30), Lachlan Barker (T35), Ricky Costello (T43) and Josh Hetherington (45th) are considerably over-par.
Before Day Two begins Wednesday, there are some things to look at from Day One's action.
Disappointing Day One for Barker
Iowa State's best and most experienced golfer, Lachlan Barker, struggled for the better part of the first two rounds. He sits outside of the top-30 heading into the final day of action.
Barker's tied for 39th and shot 77 and 76 in the two rounds, respectively. Three double bogeys on the day hurt his score a lot, as two of them came on Par 3s. At +9, he sits a ways back from the top of the leaderboard (-5) where he likely expected to be.
Low scores all around
Scores were low throughout the whole field on Tuesday. After a rain-filled Monday, the course wasn't exactly in the best condition.
Whispering Pines presents challenges as is, so it led to low scores from virtually everyone. Of the 50 golfer field, just 12 of them head into Wednesday under-par. None of them were Cyclones, as Nate Vance is the closest at +2.
The first-place Texas Longhorns have four of the 12 under-par golfers.
Lack of birdies hurting the Cyclones
Iowa State couldn't capitalize on birdie opportunities, as they had just 18 on the day. That was the lowest in the field in Day 1, and it's limited their upside in the standings. Vance led the way with five birdies of his own in the 36 holes.
The Cyclones have managed to make two eagles, one of just three teams to do so. Both of the eagles came on the 560-yard par 5 on the second hole from Vance and Luke Gutschewski.
The Big 12 Championship wraps up Wednesday, as they'll play 36 holes to finish.
