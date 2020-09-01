The Big 12 released the week one television schedule Tuesday and Iowa State is getting an 11 a.m. game on Sept. 12 on ESPN.
The Cyclones play Louisiana in week one — a team they haven't ever played — as the only non conference game on the schedule.
The Big 12 also announced that the Nov. 27 game between the Texas Longhorns and the Cyclones will be on an ABC/ESPN network.
Iowa State and Texas' 2019 game was decided by a last second field goal from Connor Assalley.
The Big 12 championship on Dec. 12 will also be on an ABC/ESPN network. The game last year was played between Baylor and Oklahoma with the Sooners coming out on top.
