The start of the 2020-21 Division I college basketball season has been set for Nov. 25, according to a tweet from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Source: The official start date of the 20-21 college basketball season will be November 25h. Decision is in.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 16, 2020
The decision comes during the COVID-19 pandemic which has shifted the sports world dating all the way back to March and even canceled the 2020 NCAA Tournaments for men's and women's basketball.
With football already back in three of five major conferences and the Big Ten leaning toward following suit with a later start date, the collegiate sports world is easing its way back following various precautions to safely do so.
Iowa State men's and women's basketball had different seasons in 2019-20 with the men's team's season already finishing with a conference tournament loss to end at 12-20 on the year. The women's basketball team fared better with an 18-11 record and a shot at the NCAA Tournament.
