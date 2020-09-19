Both the Iowa State men's and women's cross country teams took home the team titles at the Bob Timmons Classic in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday.
Wesley Kiptoo started his Cyclone debut with a strong start, finishing in first-place with a 6k time of 18:06.0. This time furthered the men’s chance of taking home the title.
The Cyclone mens’ squad clinched the first-place team title by having Cyclone runners in the top three of finishers, Kiptoo (18:06.0), Festus Lagat (18:19.6), and Milo Greder (18:20.0).
The squad also had two more runners in the top nine, Thomas Pollard (18:33.2) and Nehemia Too (18:46.3).
The combined team score for the men was 20 points.
The womens’ squad raced at 10am. Senior Cailie Logue posted a 5k time of 17:08.5 to take home the individual 5k title.
The squad clinched the title with eight finishers in the top nine, Cailie Logue (17:08.5), Winrose Chesang (17:50.4), Dana Feyen (17:59.3), Janette Schraft (18:06.9), Madelynn Hill (18:10.7), Grace Dickell (18:11.4), Larkin Chapman (18:11.4), and Breanna Cohoon (18:12.0).
The womens’ squad posted a combined team score of 16 points.
The Bob Timmons Classic showed the progression of both Iowa State squads, coming off successful 2019 seasons. Even with the evolving COVID pandemic and the protocols set for the Bob Timmons Classic, the squad was able to get it done.
The next meet for the cross country squads is the Gans Creek Classic, which is on Saturday, October 3 in Columbia, Missouri.
