As the fall heats up, so does the cross country season.
Both the men's and women's Iowa State cross country teams will begin competition this weekend in Lawrence, Kansas, at the Bob Timmons Classic.
The men's squad is coming off a fourth place finish at the NCAA National Championships in November. The squad is also coming off a 2019 Big 12 Championship.
Even though senior national champion Edwin Kurgat is no longer on the roster, the Cyclones have depth within the men’s team. Senior Thomas Pollard is on the 2020 roster for the Cyclones and gained Big 12 honors last fall.
The women’s cross country squad is also coming off a fourth place finish at the NCAA National Championships in November.
This fall, the women’s team has senior runner Cailie Logue on the current roster. Logue is the 2019 Big 12 Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Year, as well as a Cross Country All-American.
The successes of last season make way for the squads to perform at the three meets they have this fall: the Bob Timmons Classic, the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri, and the Big 12 Championship in Lawrence, Kansas.
The NCAA Championships have the possibility of being moved to the spring due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
With COVID-19 planning and execution looming overhead, the schedule is shorter than years prior. There are only three planned meets instead of the usual six to seven. This means progression and improvement is crucial sooner than later.
At the meet itself, there will be testing protocols.
According to the University of Kansas, athletes who are planning to travel to the meet must have a polymerase chain reaction test 72 hours before the date of travel and an antigen test 24 hours before the date of travel.
Runners also must wear a mask at all times except warmups and when the race has started.
There are no spectators allowed at the event to limit the spread of COVID-19. No one except coaches, runners and staff will be allowed on the property the morning of the races.
The meet procedures look different than prior years but are being maximized to prevent the risk of COVID-19 to continue the meet and cross country experience.
The meet Saturday starts at 9 a.m. for the men's squad and 10 a.m. for the women’s squad.
