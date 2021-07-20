The Iowa State Athletic Department released the 2021 men’s and women’s cross country schedules, which take them all around the Midwest, starting with Iowa City on Sept. 3.
The cross country team is under new leadership this year. Long-time Assistant Coach Jeremy Sudbury was promoted to director of track and field and cross country earlier this summer. Sudbury was an assistant for eight years before the promotion, working closely with some of the most accomplished runners in Iowa State history.
Iowa State cross country had a successful 2020 campaign that resulted in a women’s Big 12 championship, winning its eighth team title since 2011. The men ended their season losing a tiebreaker to Oklahoma State, finishing second at the Big 12 Championship. Both teams will look to build on their 2020 successes as they head into the 2021 season.
2021 Iowa State cross country schedule
Sept. 3 - Hawkeye Invitational - Iowa City, Iowa
Sept. 24 – Roy Griak Invitational – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Oct. 15 - Nuttycombe Invitational - Madison, Wisconsin
Oct. 29 - Big 12 Championship – Stillwater, Oklahoma
Nov. 12 - NCAA Midwest Regional – Iowa City, Iowa
Nov. 20 - NCAA Championship – Tallahassee, Florida
