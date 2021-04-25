Iowa State played the series finale versus Baylor at noon Sunday, ending a weekend of up-and-down emotions.
The results against the Lady Bears show it.
The Cyclones fell to the Lady Bears 5-9 on Friday, their 10th loss in the Big 12 this season. On Saturday, it was a different story.
The Cyclones downed the Lady Bears 6-4 with a senior Sami Williams walk-off two-run home run. The team clinched their first win in the Big 12 for the 2021 season.
Sunday’s series finale included senior day celebrations for Sami Williams and Logan Schaben, but low offensive production from the Cyclones.
Baylor senior pitcher Gia Rodoni had four strikeouts through the first four innings. These Cyclone at-bats were short and they weren’t able to wear her out. Rodoni was one out away from a complete game shutout until she threw a wild pitch and sophomore Alesia Ranches was able to get across.
In high-pressure situations, the Cyclones weren’t able to slow it down and communicate efficiently. The Cyclones were able to get a Lady Bear out at first after an attempted bunt, but miscommunicated and overthrew at third allowing Baylor to strike first.
In the top of the fifth, a Cyclone error in center field allowed Baylor to get another across. The Cyclones needed to tag up, but couldn’t execute the play. This started offense momentum for the Lady Bears.
A ball bounced off of Williams' shoulder and two Lady Bears were able to reach home.
“We didn’t play defense. We didn't cover the bunt on third. Emily Hott went first to third… we made uncharacteristic mistakes that we don’t make,” Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton said.
In the series finale, freshman Saya Swain pitched the entire game. She pitched four strikeouts in seven innings for the Cyclones.
“I had a plan today to go out there and attack the zone. Baylor’s very patient at the plate and they are very selective so that was my plan today and I think I executed that very well,” Swain said.
The little things matter. Baylor was able to take advantage of Cyclone defensive miscommunication to get all four of their players across.
The Cyclones fell to the Lady Bears 4-1 in the series finale. The team will be back in action versus Kansas City on Tuesday in Ames, Iowa.
