The Iowa State women’s golf team heads to Sacramento, Calif., to compete at the Gun Rock Invite hosted by UC Irvine on Monday.
Iowa State has moved up two spots in the rankings to No. 37 after previously being ranked No. 39 according to golfstat.com.
According to Golfstat, the Gun Rock Invite will include 11 teams.
Charley Jacobs and Liyana Durisic are coming off a solid performance at the Moon Golf Columbia Classic where Jacobs finished tied for 38th and Durisic finished tied for 27th.
The rest of the Cyclones have not competed since the UCF Challenge on Feb. 6 where they finished 9th as a team.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn looks to keep on playing consistent golf on Monday. Jeeravivitaporn is coming off a fourth place finish at the UCF Challenge.
The teams competing in the Gun Rock Invite are: No. 1 Stanford, No. 25 BYU, No. 37 Iowa State, No. 44 California, No. 46 Washington, No. 69 Cal Poly, No. 70 Sacramento St., No. 77 Nevada, No. 80 San Francisco, UC Irvine and UC Davis.
The Cyclones begin round one at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and round two will finish up on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.