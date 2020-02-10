Day two began at the Lady Puerto Rico Classic began with Iowa State in a deep hole that it had already put itself in. The Cyclones finished opening round play Sunday tied for 10th place, 19 strokes off of the lead. When play began at 8:00 a.m. Monday there was reportedly 16 mph winds, which ultimately led to another day of high scores for all of the teams involved.
Day two was technically better overall than day one. Iowa State combined to shoot 15 shots over par which would be one stroke better than Sunday. The Cyclones did not commit many mistakes during their second round of play. Iowa State's few mistakes however, cost it a lot.
Junior Alanna Campbell had a pair of costly mistakes on her scorecard Monday morning. The New Zealand native recorded a triple bogey on the par-five eighth hole, as well as another triple bogey on par-four 16th. The rest of the day was not as bad for Campbell, as she had only two other bogeys and recorded one of the Cyclone's five birdies on day two. Ultimately, giving back six strokes on only two holes will hinder a golfer's chances to have a successful round.
On a positive note for the Cyclones, freshman Ruby Chou recorded a par on all 18 holes. This trend has been the Cyclones problem through the early part of the spring season. They finished with five total birdies on day two, which puts them in last place for the tournament with 12.
Inversely they are second in the tournament in pars with 120, only one behind the second-place team in the tournament, Oklahoma State.
Iowa State's other four golfers were not on their best game, while they combined to record 15 bogeys, three birdies, and two double bogeys. Holes eight and nine proved to be the most difficult for the Cyclones. Nine of the 15 strokes that they gave up on day two came from those two holes alone.
Chou improved her place on the individual leaderboard, as she climbed from tied for 16th to tied for 12th by the time day two concluded. Chou sits only five shots behind first place for the tournament.
Iowa State will begin its final round at 7:30 a.m Tuesday. Each Cyclone golfer will be paired with a player from TCU and Augusta University. The wind should play a factor once again as it is expected to reach all the way up to 15 mph.
