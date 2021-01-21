Iowa State track and field is set to host its first home meet of the indoor track and field season this Saturday at the Cyclone Invite.
The Drake Bulldogs and the Missouri Tigers will be traveling to Ames to compete against the Cyclones at Lied Recreation Athletic Center.
This will be the third meet for Iowa State track and field head coach Martin Smith and his team, most recently, coming off of six individual wins at the Wildcat Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas.
Sophomore Katarina Vlahovic had two great runs for Iowa State last meet and is looking to build off of her solid performances back in Ames. Vlahovic won the 200-meter open with a time of 25.27 and finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a season best time of 8.42.
Sophomore Gage Clay also claimed his first individual win as a Cyclone, finishing with a time of 50.55 in the 400-meter open. Although this is a second shy of his indoor 400-meter personal record, Clay is still hitting his stride at the right time of the 2021 indoor track and field season.
This will be the second meet for the Bulldogs who are coming off of a third-place finish at the University of San Diego Invitational.
The Bulldogs took home victories in the mile, long jump, and the 4x200-meter relay a week ago in Vermillion, South Dakota, which led them to finish third overall as a team.
Missouri has had one meet this season and will also compete in the Wooo Pig Invitational Friday, the day before the Cyclone Invite.
The Tigers had a strong showing last Friday in the Vanderbilt Commodore Indoor, ending the night with victories in the 60-meter dash, 200-meter run, and the 800-meter.
One race to keep an eye on will be the women's 200-meter dash. Both the Cyclones and Tigers had runners take home the victories in their most recent meets of the season. Rondajai Washington, a freshman for Missouri, ran a 25.21 in her last race and will likely run against Vlahovic for Iowa State.
The meet is set to begin at noon with the first field event being women's long jump, pole vault, and high jump, and the first running event being the women's 60-meter hurdles.
