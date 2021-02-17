The Iowa State men's golf team finished 17th out of 24 teams at The Prestige this week.
The team finished the final round with a score of 295, giving them a three-round total of 880.
Lachlan Barker led the Cyclones in round three, scoring a 71 and putting him in a tie for 9th place at the event. Barker finished even par over the three rounds.
Tripp Kinney also posted a solid score in the final round, scoring a 73. Kinney's score was good enough to put him in a tie for 29th.
Nate Vance finished seven strokes behind Kinney, putting him in a tie for 82nd.
The Cyclones will not play in another event again until March 8 at the Spartan Collegiate at Sea Island in Georgia.
Cyclone Scores:
T9. Lachlan Barker: 67-75-71 = 213
T29. Tripp Kinney: 72-72-73 = 217
T82. Nate Vance: 74-75-75 = 224
T112. Frank Lindwall: 76-80-76 = 232
114. Ricky Costello: 80-74-79 = 233
