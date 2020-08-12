A chasm formed this week between the Power Five conferences where the Big Ten and Pac-12 chose to suspend the football season at least until the spring while the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has decided to play.
But the Big 12 has officially gone along with the SEC and ACC in hopes to play fall sports in a press release Wednesday.
🚨 Fall sports update from @Big12Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.➡️ https://t.co/1guHAHmzzW pic.twitter.com/rMR4XFgRQG— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 12, 2020
"Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome," Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement on Twitter.
The days leading up to this decision saw the other four Power Five conferences make clear decisions, but the Big 12 was reported to be the middle ground conference in these discussions.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence jumped into the conversation, stating his wish to play and asking for better health measures and increased safety protocols.
#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/jvQhE7noGB— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 10, 2020
Players from across the country rallied behind that, including Big 12 star Chuba Hubbard of Oklahoma State and Iowa State's Latrell Bankston and JaQuan Bailey.
The players advocating for a season to happen got their wish, and with it came an updated schedule.
A 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 delivery for #Big12FB fans‼️Your first look at the 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ Conference schedule ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1W00A3EYuM— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 12, 2020
The conference has not issued any statements regarding how the season will be structured, or whether student-athletes will have restrictions or guidelines to follow in order to limit contact outside of football, but the schedule is now set for the Big 12 and the season, for at least the time being, is moving forward.
For the schedule, Iowa State will open up the season on the road against TCU starting Sept. 26 and then come home for games against Oklahoma and then Texas Tech to start its season. The Cyclones will have two byes in the season and will end the year on Dec. 5 at home against West Virginia.
No nonconference games or dates have been announced for Iowa State.
