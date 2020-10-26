Iowa State's Big 12 season was decided Monday when its Big 12 schedule was released.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗜𝘁 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻 ✍️ ⬊ 2020-21 Big 12 Schedule ⬋🔗 https://t.co/U8R8G4Cyn8#Cyclones 🌪• #Big12 pic.twitter.com/ehzRpF9pAQ— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) October 26, 2020
Iowa State men's basketball will play its first conference game of the season at home against Kansas State, a team that the Cyclones went 1-1 against last season. The game will be on Dec. 15.
Some notable games include the second home game of conference play on Jan. 2 against Baylor who was one of the top teams in the country last season, a Jan. 16 tilt in Lawrence, Kansas, against the Kansas Jayhawks who are a perennial contender in college basketball and a face-off with Texas Tech on Jan. 9 at home.
The last game of the season will be a home game against TCU on Feb. 27.
Iowa State was one of the bottom teams in the standings last season with a 12-20 overall record and a 5-13 conference record. The season ended before the tournaments were canceled for the coronavirus pandemic because Iowa State lost in the first round of the Big 12 tournament against Oklahoma State — one of the last college basketball games played before the cancelations.
Head Coach Steve Prohm will look to improve upon that 2019-20 season and with the schedule out, him and the team can start preparations for the season.
