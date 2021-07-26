Texas and Oklahoma have announced that they will not renew their media rights with the Big 12 following expiration in 2025.
On July 21, the college sports world was turned upside down with rumors that Texas and Oklahoma wanted to leave the Big 12. Now on Monday, July 26, Texas and Oklahoma officially began the process.
Both of the universities plan to complete the contractual agreement with the Big 12 that expires in 2025, but stated in a joint statement that they will do what is best for them.
"Both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics program for the future."
The Big 12 Commissioner, Bob Bowlsby met with Oklahoma and Texas officials on July 25 to talk about the situation, but the sides were unable to come together.
As the situation unfolds, more and more details will come out about the future of the Big 12 conference.
