After falling to Nebraska in the season opener, the Cyclones looked to put the first meet behind them and move on as they faced Temple in the Chow’s Winter Classic. However, a flurry of falls during the later events caused the Cyclones to fall to Temple 194.025-194.525.
Ariana Orrego kicked things off for the Cyclones with a 9.775 on the vault. The freshmen Josie Bergstrom and Hannah Loyim each followed up with career-high performances of their own, scoring 9.825 and 9.750 respectively. Emilie Hong kept the Cyclones rolling with a strong 9.825 of her own, while Makayla Maxwell closed out the vault rotation with yet another 9.825.
Maxwell opened the uneven bars rotation with a score of 9.775. Ana Palacios made her first appearance of the season on bars with a score of 9.725, while Loyim earned the second 9.700 of her collegiate career. Loganne Basuel posted a strong 9.800 performance, while Laura Cooke followed up with a 9.775. With big scores coming from both rotations, Iowa State was able to enter the mid-way point of the meet leading 97.750-97.400.
Sophia Steinmeyer started the Cyclones off on the balance beam with a score of 9.750. Loyim kept her night rolling with a score of 9.775, while Basuel earned a new career-high score of 9.825 on the beam. Palacios followed up with a score of 8.975 and Meixi Semple finished the rotation off on a high note with a score of 9.825.
Iowa State trailed 145.850-146.125 going into the final event of the meet. Kelsey Boychuk started the Cyclones off on floor with a score of 9.750. Kaia Parker followed up with a score of 9.625, while Cooke took an unfortunate fall resulting in a score of 9.050. Andrea Maldonado shifted the momentum with a great routine scoring 9.850. Maddie Diab finished the floor rotation with a strong routine earning her a second 9.900 in a row.
Despite earning season-high scores on vault and bars, some mistakes in the later events caused Temple to come out on top with a score of 194.525 to Iowa State's 194.025.
The Cyclones gymnastics team will look to turn things around as they travel to Alabama to take on No. 8 Auburn. The meet will begin at 7 p.m. on January 21, in Auburn, Alabama.
