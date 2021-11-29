Iowa State is losing one of its longest-tenured players to the transfer portal.
Redshirt senior wide receiver Tarique Milton entered the transfer portal Monday evening, according to Michael Swain of 247Sports.
Milton was with the Iowa State program since 2017, but battled lower-body injuries over the last two seasons.
The speedy receiver from Bradenton, Fla., put up 1,519 career receiving yards at Iowa State, along with seven touchdowns. Milton had a career season in 2019, catching 35 balls for 722 yards and three touchdowns and a 20.6 average per catch.
Iowa State senior wide receiver Tarique Milton has entered the transfer portal, a source tells CycloneAlert.— Michael Swain (@MSwain247) November 29, 2021
Milton matched a career-high with three touchdowns in the 2021 season.
Iowa State's depth chart of weapons has shifted over the course of the season, with senior Xavier Hutchinson leading the room with 82 receptions for 953 yards and five touchdowns.
Freshman Jaylin Noel has put up 35 catches this season, 20 more than Milton, as well as 215 receiving yards.
