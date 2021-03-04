This week, the Iowa State Swim and Dive Team had a solid team performance in Austin, Texas, in the Big 12 Swim and Dive Championships.
Swimmers
Over the four days of swimming, the swim team had many that performed well in Austin. Lucia Rizzo had a good week of swimming, as she now has two school records and took possession of the bronze medal in the 200 IM with her time of 2:00.13.
Lehr Thorson took home the bronze medal in the 100 breaststroke, and Emily Heymans competed alongside Rizzo in the 400 IM 'A' finals to finish seventh with 4:25.28.
Sydney Jackson is moving up in the record books in the 'B' finals with her time of 4:24.41 to 10th all-time in Iowa State history in the Big 12 Championships.
The 400 free relay team of Goushchina, Haas, Tranel, and Bengtson recorded the fourth-best performance in the program history as they swam to fourth with a combined time of 3:22.85.
Divers
Schlossmacher Smith has been one of the highlights of the Iowa State Dive team this season. Schlossmacher Smith has earned the 12th zoned qualifying of the season on the season. Smith consistently finished in the top eight in each of her events, one-meter, three-meter, and platform.
The diving team has a bright future ahead as many Iowa State divers like Sophomore Jayna Misra, Freshman Joscelyn Buss, and junior Jessica Coffin had great diving performance in Austin this week. All the divers earned four spots in the championship finals, which ties for the second-most in one year all-time.
Iowa State divers' season may not just be over yet, as a couple divers like Schlossmacher Smith may have a shot another chance in the NCAA Zone Diving Championship on March 11-13 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Here the list of Swimming and Diving Big 12 first and second team for Iowa State:
Big 12 First Team- Rizzo (200 IM, 400 IM), Thorson (100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke), and Horras (1650 Free).
Big 12 Second Team- Horras (500 Free), Heymans (400 IM), Haas (100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke), Breitbach (100 Breast), Hanley (100 Breaststroke), Goushchina (100 Back), Haan (100 Back), Jackson (1650 Free), Ericksen (200 Breaststroke), Rizzo (200 Fly), Schlossmacher Smith (one-meter, three-meter, and Platform), and Buss (Platform).
