Iowa State softball finished an undefeated weekend Monday with wins against Howard and Coppin State.
The Cyclones took down Howard 10-2 and Coppin State 10-1 in six innings.
With two tournaments under its belt, Iowa State sits with a record of 9-1.
Mikayla Ramos is settling in
Catcher Mikayla Ramos is currently on a four-game home run hitting streak.
Ramos did serious damage with a bat against Howard and Coppin State Monday with three home runs on the day. Her two-run shot in the fourth inning against Howard made the score 4-0.
Then, the All-Big 12 preseason catcher homered twice in the final game of the double header. She doubled in the second for two RBI in the second and added a sacrifice fly in the third for another RBI. The senior leads the Cyclones with 18 RBI.
Ramos was second behind shortstop Sami Williams in several key offensive categories. In the early going of the 2022 season, Ramos is thriving in William's absence.
Ramos leads Iowa State with an other-worldly 1.200 slugging percentage and a .500 batting average.
Ramos also excelled as a member of Iowa State's battery.
With Ramos behind the dish, pitchers Ellie Spelhaug, Karlie Charles, Janessa Jasso and Shannon Mortimer allowed just seven hits and three runs in two games on Monday.
Spelhaug got the start against Howard on Monday and provided five innings of work. She struck out five and allowed no earned runs. Spelhaug was the relief pitcher in Sunday's game against Howard and picked up right where she left off against the Bison.
Charles relieved Spelhaug for the sixth and seventh innings and allowed just one hit while getting four strikeouts.
Mortimer got her first win of the season against Coppin State. She allowed just two runs in 4.1 innings in the circle.
More offensive production
Ramos wasn't the only Cyclone making a difference with impressive offensive production. On Monday, Cyclones up and down the lineup connected on pitches in the zone and demonstrated pop.
Angelina Allen was an offensive standout in Iowa State's win against Howard.
Allen, a true freshman, batted four for five including a triple, a double and two singles. Allen was a home run away from the cycle.
Iowa State out-hit opponents 26 to seven over the weekend. Cyclone batters consistently found the gaps and alleys on Monday. Heading into the games in Washington D.C., Iowa State ranked eighth nationally with 13 doubles.
Just on Monday, Iowa State added seven doubles to its total. The Cyclones also added a triple and five home runs in just one double header.
Jamie Pinkerton's team ended at-bats with quality hitting up and down the lineup. The Cyclone's offensive timing and aggressiveness is dialed in early in the 2022 season.
Making adjustments
Pinkerton said executing the game plan was a key to success after the UNI-Dome tournament.
With his team switching its travel plans Friday evening, would the game plan be difficult to execute? No.
Iowa State showed no signs of adversity related to quickly changing plans and facing three teams not originally on the schedule.
Iowa State jumped out to leads in both games early. Then, the Cyclones provided insurance runs late.
Playing in its first games outdoors, Iowa State again showed no signs of an adjustment period.
With a record of 9-1, Iowa State will have another source of confidence heading into the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. There, Iowa State will play UCLA, Washington and other high-quality competition.
