Iowa State men's basketball had a brief flash of momentum, but No. 3 Iowa dominated Iowa State, winning 105-77 Friday.
Coming into the game, all of the momentum, overall talent and experience fell toward the Hawkeyes. Ninety minutes later, the Hawkeyes used all of that to win their third straight win over Iowa State in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series.
Luka Garza took over
The Naismith National Player of the Year candidate played just 17 minutes in the game Friday, but with the performance he put up on the Cyclones, he could afford to rest.
Garza dropped 34 points on 13-14 shooting, including a career high 6-7 from 3-point range. Garza's 34 points was the most by a Division I player who has played less than 20 minutes in a game over the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
“I felt like nothing I was going to shoot would miss,” Garza said after the game.
🎯🔥 @LukaG_55 has a career-high SIX three-pointers tonight for @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/rCMG1Z4XvC— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 12, 2020
Garza dropped 21 straight points for Iowa in the second half, most of which came from 3-point shots over Solomon Young.
Iowa State's freshmen get more opportunities
Before the game even began, Iowa State Head Coach Steve Prohm swapped Memphis transfer Tyler Harris out of the starting lineup for freshman Darlinstone Dubar. It was Dubar's first career start as a Cyclone, but the starting role didn't end up meaning much once the game ended.
Dubar played a total of nine minutes while Harris played 28 minutes, so while switching up the lineup with a freshman with needed length and rebounding abilities seemed like the smart matchup move against the Hawkeyes, the switch didn't have time to matter.
Fellow freshman Xavier Foster also saw his opportunities increase Friday, as the 7-footer played 15 minutes and scored a career-high eight points, going 3-7 from the field.
Foster showed some of his 3-point skills, shooting 2-2 from deep.
Decent 3-point shooting
It hasn't been a strength of Iowa State over the last two seasons, but Iowa State was able to get much-improved 3-point shooting numbers compared to what it is used to getting.
Iowa State shot 13-32 from distance (40.6 percent), with Jalen Coleman-Lands leading the way on his 5-7 shooting from deep. However, three of Coleman-Lands' 3-pointers came in the second half when the deficit was at least 20 points.
Rasir Bolton went 2-5 from three as well.
Iowa State shot 37.5 percent from deep against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in its season opener but shot 4-23 from three — 17.4 percent — against South Dakota State.
