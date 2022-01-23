The Iowa State Cyclones hosted the Cyclone Open in Ames Saturday where the team earned four victories and overall put together some great performances.
Both the men's and the women's teams had notable finishes as the Cyclones now prepare for the Razorback Invitational.
Cyclone women stand out
While overall it was a strong performance from multiple members of the entire team, the Iowa State women stood out during the Cyclone Open.
Kaylyn Hall picked up a win in both the women’s 60m hurdles preliminaries and finals as she had one of her best days as a Cyclone. She won the event with a time of 8.38 which is 0.01 seconds off of her personal best.
Hall also competed in the 200m dash along side Zakiyah Amos and Katrina Vlahovic. Amos put up the best time out of the trio as she finished third with a PR of 24.72 also making her seventh in Iowa State history for the event.
Hall finished shortly after in fifth with a time of 24.75 and Vlahovic in ninth with 24.75. Hall also placed ninth in Iowa State history for her effort in the event.
In her season debut, Cailie Logue participated in two events: the 1,000m run and the mile — both of which she finished in the top three.
In the 1,000m run Logue placed second as she posted a time of 2:46.54 which placed her eighth in school history. The mile run saw Logue finish in third place with a time of 4:42.01 and moved into seventh in school history for the event.
The Cyclone women had a lot of great performances all around during the Cyclone Open with multiple PR’s and strong finishes. The women have been consistently performing well and will hope to continue performing well heading into next weeks meet in Fayetteville, Ark.
Mile run, 800 meter dash prove successful for the men
While Iowa State’s women performed really well during the Cyclone Open, the men also put together some great performances. Multiple events saw the Cyclone men putting up some impressive times such as in the mile run and the 800m run.
Frank Hayes headlined the men in the 800m as he won the event with a time of 1:48.99 which now makes him ninth in NCAA Division one history. Alex Lomong and Darius Kipyego finished in second and third shortly after Hayes.
Lomong took second with a time of 1:49.34 and Kipyego placed third with 1:49.67.
In the men’s mile, multiple Cyclones took place and finished within the top-10. Chad Johnson led the way as he came in fourth with a time of 4:00.74, just missing the sub-4 mark.
Wesley Kiptoo, Nehemia Too and Thomas Pollard finished shortly after as they placed in fifth, sixth and eighth. After the top ten Gable Sieperda and Nate Mueller also put up some great times as they finished sub-4:15.
Each of the men mentioned recorded a PR in the mens mile which was the highlight of the event.
Field events cap off great weekend
Apart from the track, the athletes on the field had themselves a day to remember.
The women’s weight throw saw Danielle Hoyle finish in seventh with a PR of 17.91m as she continues to improve for the Cyclones. Antonella Creazzola led the way for the Cyclones in the event as she finished in sixth with 18.01m.
Along with those strong performances Trent Hamerski won the mens long jump in his first meet in Ames. He won the event with an effort of 7.02m and added to the plethora of great performances from the Cyclones.
Though competing unattached, Cyclone Cam Jones got the win in the shot put event. He posted a distance of 17.17m to earn the victory.
The Cyclones put together great performances in multiple areas and this meet will certainly boost their confidence and drive heading into next week. The Cyclones are set to compete in the Razorback Invitational which begins on Friday and finishes on Saturday.
