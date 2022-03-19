Iowa State softball recorded a commanding win over Santa Clara Saturday afternoon from the Mizuno Classic.
The Cyclones evoked the five-inning mercy rule in the 13-2 win. Iowa State starter Karli Charles pitched four innings of shut-out softball allowing just one hit.
Hot start
In the fifth inning, Jamie Pinkerton opted to put reserves into the lineup. Iowa State, however, commanded ever other frame of the contest.
Carli Spelhaug started the Iowa State frenzy on the game’s very first at bat. From her leadoff position in the lineup, Spelhaug homered off the Santa Clara starter. Alecia Ranches and Kasey Simpson continued the rally, each with RBI base hits. Before the final out of the first inning, Iowa State led 3-0.
The Cyclones never surrendered the lead.
A big second inning padded the Cyclone lead and when Carli Spelhaug came to the plate again in the second, the lead was 4-0. Spelhaug extended the lead yet again to put Iowa State up five. The single was the second RBI of the day for Spelhaug.
Mikayla Ramos and Angelina Allen had consecutive sacrifice flies later in the second. Iowa State was up 7-0 after two innings of play. The Cyclones, then coasted slightly with no runs until a Ramos home run in the fourth. The three-run blast was the twelfth of the season for Ramos.
The fourth and final inning was the most productive for the Iowa State offense. After the Ramos homer, Cyclone reserves A Gunter and E Guerra each singled to earn RBI. The Cyclones plated six in the fourth.
A gem from Charles
With lots of insurance runs starting pitcher Karli Charles pitched a high-level game. Charles easily earned a win in her eighth start of the year. Her seven wins are the most of any member of the Cyclone staff.
More notably, is how Charles earned the win against Santa Clara.
The junior pitched four innings allowed just one hit and zero runs. The seven strikeouts Charles earned against Santa Clara were the most of any appearance in 2022. Charles ended the game allowing four hits and two runs, both of which came in the final inning.
The halfway point
Iowa State has now reached the midpoint of the 2022 season. With a record of 19-10, the season format shifts away from tournament settings and toward head-to-head series matchups.
First, Iowa State will travel to Provo, Utah to play future Big 12 opponent BYU. Then, the Cyclone must face Texas in the Big 12 conference opener in Austin. Both matchups will come in the form of a three-game series.
Iowa State won’t have its home opener until April 6 in a one-off matchup with Northern Iowa.
