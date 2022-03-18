Iowa State split a double header at the Mizuno Classic Friday evening after a walk-off loss to Pacific and rematch victory against Sacramento State.
The Tigers’ Reagan Hamilton singled down the line off of Iowa State pitcher Karli Charles to bring in the game’s winning run. The Cyclones responded with an 8-2 win over Sacramento State.
With the win and loss, the Cyclones sit at 18-10 on the 2022 season. Here are the takeaways from the packed day in Stockton, Calif.
Offense slows down
After exploding for eight runs against Pacific Thursday night and threatening a mercy rule victory, the Iowa State’s hitting production slowed down.
Iowa State was outhit 8-4 by the Tigers in the contest. Cyclone batters managed just one hit through four innings. The Cyclones’ first run came after a Mikayla Ramos RBI double in the top of the first inning. But Iowa State’s three walks in the inning failed to translate into a rally. After Alecia Ranches grounded out to first base, three Iowa State batters were left on base.
Pacific then responded with a two RBI double in the bottom of the first. The Tigers led 2-1 after one frame.
Pacific padded its lead with an RBI single in the second inning, but the game remained at a stalemate until the seventh inning.
In the top of the final frame, a pair of Pacific mistakes put Iowa State in position. Sarah Tyree walked and Kasey Simpson reached on an error. Milaysia Ochoa knocked in the first run in several innings with an RBI groundout to second base. In the next at bat, Iowa State tied the matchup with an RBI sacrifice fly from Ranches. Skyler Ramos reached on an error but again was left stranded. The Tigers came to the plate with the game tied.
In the bottom of the inning Pacific’s Hamilton became the hero. With Charles in the circle, Pacific earned two singles and a sacrifice bunt put the winning run on third base. Hamilton then ended the game with a single down the leftfield line.
The walk-off loss was Iowa State’s tenth of the season. It was the second loss of the year for Charles.
Rematch with Sacramento State
Iowa State faced a familiar opponent in the second half of the double header. The Cyclones played Sacramento State earlier in the year at the Louisville Slugger Invite. The game was decided on the final play. An Iowa State runner was caught between third and home in a rundown and tagged out for the final out. Iowa State allowed three unearned runs to the Titans in the March 13 contest.
In the rematch, Iowa State wasted no time getting started. The Cyclone lineup loaded the bases with a run in the top of the first off the Sacramento State starter. Iowa State did capitalize off the baserunners this time. The Cyclones exploded for six runs in the first.
Iowa State sophomore Saya Swain began her ninth start with a cushion in the bottom of the first and she took advantage. She earned 16 strikeouts while finishing a complete game. She struck out over half her 25 batters faced. Swain gave up just five hits, two runs and zero walks.
One more
The Cyclones have one more contest before heading back to Ames after an extended road trip. Pinkerton’s team has played ten consecutive games without returning to Ames.
The Cyclones have six wins and three losses throughout the trip. Iowa State plays Santa Clara in the final game at the Mizuno Classic at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. In Saturday’s contest, Iowa State will be searching the seventh win of the road trip.
After facing Santa Clara, Pinkerton’s team will have five complete days of rest.
