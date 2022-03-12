Iowa State softball defeated Cal State Fullerton at the Louisville Slugger Invitational Saturday after dropping the front-end of the double header.
The Cyclones, playing in a true road game, won 6-2 in an offensive-heavy bout. Both teams recorded over ten hits and each left ten batters on base.
After going 1-1 on Saturday, Iowa State is now 15-8 on the 2022 season.
Frenzy Hitting
Iowa State's tendency to "frenzy hit" showed against against the Cal State Fullerton squad.
Head coach Jamie Pinkerton used the term to describe the Iowa State lineup's offensive ups and downs. The Cyclones have scored as many as 17 runs at times in their 2022 campaign.
"We've shown in our games, we frenzy hit," Pinkerton said.
For most of the game, either team was within striking distance. Cal State Fullerton had the lead until a single from Kali Gose tied the game in the fourth inning.
Neither team found significant separation until an Iowa State "frenzy" occurred in the top of the sixth inning. After a pair of singles to start the inning, Carli Spelhaug launched a three-run home run to ice the game in favor of Iowa State. Spelhaug, who improved her average to .343, has four home runs on the year.
Against Cal State Fullerton, catcher Mikayla Ramos was two for four at the plate and second basemen Kasey Simpson was two for four with the game's other RBI.
Against the Titans, Karli Charles got the win and Ellie Spelhaug got the save in the circle. The Iowa State pair gave up only two runs and recorded five strikeouts. It was the second time Saturday the two Iowa State pitchers handled all pitching responsibilities. In the earlier game against UCF Spelhaug got the start and Charles was the relief pitcher.
Late rally needed
With another marquee win within Iowa State's grasp, the Cyclones lost by two runs to the 19-7 UCF Golden Knights.
A three-run first inning from the Knights had Iowa State playing from behind most of the game. Iowa State needed to rally from behind to knock off a team just outside of the national top-25 rankings.
With UCF's Grace Jewell in the circle, Iowa State did not score a run until the second inning. Then, it was an RBI ground-out from Skyler Ramos. Iowa State, however, allowed two more runs in the bottom of the second. Again the Cyclones would be playing from behind. The game was 5-1 after two complete frames of play.
A late rally for Iowa State never materialized. Several runs were scored, including a solo home run from Kaylee Pond in the fifth, but nothing became the spark of a hitting frenzy and it resulted in Iowa State's eighth loss in 2022.
A winning weekend
Prior to heading the Louisville Slugger Invite, Pinkerton said the goal was a winning weekend. after going 2-3 at two consecutive tournaments, the Cyclones needed to boost confidence with an above .500 road trip.
With Saturday's win, Iowa State is 3-1 at the Louisville Slugger Invite. Only one game remains on Iowa State's schedule in Southern California. Iowa State will play Sacramento State at approximately noon on Sunday.
Win or lose, Pinkerton's team has accomplished the weekend-long goal.
