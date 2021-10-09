The Iowa State soccer team was defeated 2-0 by the Texas Longhorns Friday evening, as the Longhorns were at the top of their game, attacking with ten on-target shots out of 18.
The Cyclones record now stands at 4-7 as they kept themselves in the game thanks to goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz, but they could not find the back of the net with just three shots on target.
Silkowitz saves
Iowa State goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz has played an immense role in the Cyclones' season thus far, and she continues to prove how critical she is to the team.
Silkowitz finished the game with eight total saves, six of them in the second half, which kept the Cyclones in the game. Considering that the Longhorns had eight shots on goal in the second half, to save six of them is an impressive stat.
Silkowitz also recorded her 100th career save in the match against the Longhorns, which is an incredible accomplishment.
Iowa State head coach Matt Fannon previously spoke on Silkowitz's importance to the team following their match against Memphis, where she had some very important saves.
"She's really got the mentality to be a winner and to push our women to be better in front of us, so we're really glad she's part of our squad," Fannon said.
Silkowitz has been key for the Cyclones and their defense as she can organize the defense to Fannon's liking. When she can see the movement in play and what is happening on the field, she can shift the defenders or read a run, which is crucial when defending.
Cyclone attack kept quiet
While the Cyclones were capable of putting a shift in on the opposition's third, the Longhorn defense played well enough to keep the Cyclones from finding the back of the net.
The Cyclones had a total of five shots, with three on target. It was a relatively quiet night for the team to attack. The Longhorn defense is hard to get by, as this marked their seventh clean sheet of the season with only seven out of 14 teams able to put a goal past them.
The Cyclones started well in the first half, recording three shots which then dipped to two in the second half. Iowa State also had a few opportunities from corner kicks in the first half but could not gain a corner in the second half, which shows how well the Longhorns could defend.
Freshman Anna Lindgren recorded the most shots for the Cyclones with two; one was on target. Kenady Adams, Morina Suter-Doerig and Magdalena Keck all had one shot each. Adams and Suter-Doerig's shots were on target, but they could not find the back of the net.
The Cyclones will hope to bounce back after this loss in their next match against Texas Tech at the Cyclones Sports Complex.
That match will kick-off at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 and will be available to stream on ESPN+ via Big 12 Now.
