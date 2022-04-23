No. 1 ranked Oklahoma softball completed a sweep of Iowa State softball Saturday afternoon behind a five-inning, one-hit performance from pitcher Jordy Bahl.
Iowa State’s losing streak was extended to five games after the 9-0 Oklahoma win.
Here are the major takeaways from Iowa State's tenth conference loss.
Almost perfect
“This may be the best college softball team ever assembled,” Iowa State head coach Jamie Pinkerton said of Oklahoma before the weekend series began.
Pinkerton stated this year’s Oklahoma team has taken the national powerhouse to an even higher level. Oklahoma was won three of the last five national championships.
On Saturday afternoon, Oklahoma was almost perfect, especially its starting pitcher.
Bahl, a USA Softball Player of the Year finalist, received the start in the circle for the nation’s best team.
Cyclone third basemen Kaylee Pond spoiled Bahl’s effort at a perfect game in the matchup’s fifth and final inning by drawing a walk. Pond was the first base runner for the Cyclones in the game.
Bahl has pitched the most innings on the stellar Oklahoma pitching staff. And in the series finale on Saturday, the freshman Sooner pitcher was one out away from perfection. Bahl pitched 4.2 innings, allowing no hits, no walks and no errors.
Kasey Simpson followed Pond’s walk with a single to centerfield, but Bahl retired the next batter to finish a complete game shutout of the Cyclones.
An offensive slowdown
In its recent five game losing streak, the Iowa State lineup has experienced a steep offensive halt.
In two games against Texas Tech and three against Oklahoma, the Iowa State offense has generated 11 hits in 91 plate appearances for a .121 batting average.
During the stretch, the Cyclones have faced a gauntlet of Big 12 pitching and have lost four times by mercy rule.
Back home to regroup
Iowa State next faces in-state rival Iowa in a lone game from the Cyclone Sports Complex in Ames.
The Hawkeyes had lost eight consecutive games themselves at the conclusion of Iowa State’s series with Oklahoma.
The Cyclones will receive a much need chance to regroup in the non-conference rivalry. The Cyclones missed their last chance to regroup mid-week when a matchup with St. Thomas on Wednesday was post-ponded due to weather.
The cancellation was a missed opportunity to get a bad taste out of the team’s mouth after a disappointing series against Texas Tech, Pinkerton said.
Any regrouping during this mid-week game will need to happen fast. Iowa and Iowa State will play Tuesday evening. Iowa State will have just two days of rest after completing the series in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Cyclones won’t stay at the Cyclone Sports Complex for long. Pinkerton and company will return to the road for a series with Baylor beginning April 29.
