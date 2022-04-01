Iowa State softball lost its first game of Big 12 play Friday night on the final play of the game to the Texas Longhorns.
The Cyclones led the entire game against the No. 21 ranked Texas Longhorns. But with two outs in the seventh inning, Texas' Mary Lakopo launched a three-run walk-off home run.
Texas took the lead and the win by a score of 7-5. Iowa State fell to 19-14.
CLUTCH@maryiakopo | #HookEm pic.twitter.com/YIvelLVxIi— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) April 2, 2022
Cyclones strike first
With the help of Mikayla Ramos, Iowa State was on the board first.
Ramos powered her 13th home run of the season over the fence in left field in her first at bat. The solo home run put the Cyclones up 1-0. With the blast, Ramos matched her season total of home runs from last season.
With freshman Angelina Allen on deck, the rally continued. Allen singled then designated player Kaylee Pond doubled. With two runners on base Alesia Ranches came up with the clutch hit. Her single through the middle plated two more runs.
Texas starting pitcher Estelle Czech left the game after the single from Ranches. Czech was 8-1 with a 2.33 ERA entering the contest. She recorded just one out before being replaced in the circle.
Pitcher Sophia Simpson replaced Czech and allowed just one hit and one walk in 3.1 innings of work.
The Cyclones led 3-0 after one-half inning played.
Enter Dolcini
Iowa State added two runs in a sloppy fourth inning from Texas.
Milaysia Ochoa led off the inning by reaching on an error by third basemen Mia Scott. Ochoa then advanced to third on a wild pitch only to be thrown out attempting to score. Later in the inning, Sarah Tyree reached on another fielding error by the Longhorn infield.
Iowa State has struggled to capitalize with runners in scoring position at times this season. The Cyclones left 10 runners on base in a recent loss to BYU. But this time Skyler Ramos and Carli Spelhaug stepped up with a pair of RBI. Ramos hit a sacrifice fly to left field and Spelhaug followed up with a double.
Simpson was replaced for Texas after the Spelhaug double. She did not allow an earned run. Longhorn pitcher Hailey Dolcini took over pitching duties with Texas down 5-2.
With Dolcini at the helm, Texas returned to form.
Dolcini entered Friday's game as the staff leader in wins, strikeouts and opponent batting average. The Texas senior pitched the final 3.1 innings of the game and did not allow a hit. Dolcini earned six strikeouts while in the circle. She collected her twelfth win of the season Friday night.
A costly error
Texas' Lapoko contributed the deciding home run over the left field fence. But all three runs came unearned due to an error with two outs in the seventh inning.
After Texas rallied for two singles in the seventh inning, Mia Scott from Texas reached on an error. Texas' fourth run came across the plate one at bat later.
Then, Lapoko's heroics ended Iowa State's upset chances. Iowa State was just one out away from its first win against Texas since 2017.
Saturday, Iowa State and Texas continue a three-game series with a game at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.