The Iowa State track and field team participated in the Razorback Invitational this weekend and saw multiple Cyclones put up personal bests in multiple events.
And they were from the usual suspects.
Cailie Logue moves to No. 2 all-time in indoor 3K
The main highlight from the Razorback invitational was Cailie Logue’s performance in the 3,000-meter run.
Logue posted a personal best time of 9:03.49 which moved her to second place all-time in Iowa State history.
Along with placing second in school history, Logue won the event. Logue beat out Oklahoma State’s Gabby Hentemann, pulling away from Hentemann with about three laps to go.
Logue beat her previous best time by a total of seven seconds as she continued her great form this weekend.
Cyclone women set records
Along with Logue putting up a PR in the 3,000m run, Dana Feyen also recorded her best time in the event. She ran a 9:22.46 in the 3K alongside Logue as well as Ashley Tutt, Brenna Cohoon and Taylor Briggs.
The event with the most PRs was the women’s mile where five of six runners recorded a personal best time. Janette Schraft, Madelynn Hill, Bella Heikes, Riley Beach and Kiki Connell all recorded their best time this weekend.
Schraft finished with the fastest time of 4:46.88 followed by Hill with 4:48.45, Heikes with 4:50.38, Beach with 4:54.52 and Connell with 4:59.98.
Pollard's best leads ISU men
In the men’s 3,000m run, Thomas Pollard and Gable Sieperda both recorded PR’s as well. Pollard ran a time of 7:54.37 which moved him to sixth in Iowa State history. Sieperda ran an impressive time of 8:07.85 as he ran alongside Pollard.
Pollard finished 10th in the event.
Some more PRs from the invitational include Thai Thompson in the 1,000m run with a time of 2:38.91 as well as Jonathan Gannon in the shot put with a distance of 15.68m.
The men’s 400m also had a pair of PRs with Frank Hayes and Charlie Johnson. Hayes finished with a time of 47.99 while Johnson ended the day with a time of 49.24.
A lot of Cyclones put up some very impressive times in Fayetteville as it was a quality display from the team all around. The Cyclones will now look to carry over this form when they return to Ames for the Iowa State Classic.
The Iowa State Classic will be held on February 12-13 with the events set to span over the two-day period.
