Michelle Schlossmacher Smith did well in the NCAA diving championship in Lexington, Kentucky. She mightn’t have finished in the top 18 in both the one-meter and three-meter dives prelims or finals, but Michelle Schlossmacher Smith did end up with good scores after each dive.
Schlossmacher Smith finished thirty-first with a score of 257.50 in the one-meter dive. She got 28th in the three-meter dive with a score of 215.00.
Michelle Schlossmacher Smith is currently the 15th Iowa State diver to qualify for finals at NCAA Zones in multiple years.
But Schlossmacher Smith did well in the platform dive where she finishes inside the top eighteen, where she got fourteen places both in the prelims and finals.
With that finish, Schlossmacher Smith is now the 10th Cyclone to turn into a numerous-year competitor in the platform dive finals.
Last year, Michelle Schlossmacher Smith competed in the diving championship. Last year Schlossmacher Smith finished thirty-first in one meter. This year she finished 28th. Last year Schlossmacher Smith finished 18th in the platform and this time Smith finished 14th in the platform dive.
