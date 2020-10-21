The Iowa State men's golf team competed in the final tournament of its fall season at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in Dallas.
The tournament took place at the Maridoe Golf Club on Oct. 18-20. The Cyclones played in three rounds; 18 holes each day.
The Cyclones finished the tournament in 11th place, with a three-round score of 930.
Missing Par
The Cyclones struggled to consistently hit par throughout the tournament. On par 3's and par 4's Iowa State had the worse par average amongst the competitors. Iowa State was only able to make 142 pars and 27 birdies as a team, in comparison to Oklahoma State who had 160 pars and 43 birdies.
The three upperclassmen that competed in the Maridoe Invitational; Tripp Kinney, Lachlan Barker and Frank Lindwall did not stay as even as they have in prior matchups.
Senior Tripp Kinney only met par on seven of the 18 holes played during the final round of competition. Kinney ended the tournament in a three-way tie for 37th place, shooting 12 over for a total score of 228.
Barker Falls Short of Top-Ten
Junior Lachlan Barker had the lowest score for the Cyclones at the Invitational. Barker, finished in a five-way tie for 21st place, a three round score of 224.
Staying out the water was key in Barker's success on the course, when he fell short the effect it had on his game was detrimental. Barker had a solid first two days of competition, shooting a 75 and then an extraordinary 71 in day two.
Barker expressed the biggest difference was his putting from day one to day two.
"Day two I putted a lot better...I played pretty similarly its just that when I had opportunities to make birdies on day two I converted and if I was in any bit of trouble I was able to get up and down to save par," Barker said.
The last round didn't go as planned for Barker, going into the last day one over par he was in a position to finish well. Off the bat, Barker had a tough time getting things rolling, with a triple bogey on ten and then on seventeen.
Barker expressed his emotions during the final round, "two triple bogies were really disappointing, preventing me from a top ten finish which I was hoping for."
Barker set a goal for the Cyclones for their upcoming spring season.
"At this point it is to make regionals, we've made regionals every year since I've been here so I know we can do it... to get that idea flowing throughout the team will be good to keep everyone motivated to work in the off season," Barker said.
Underclassmen Fall Short
Two of Iowa State's freshmen, Lukas Pany and Brock Barnhart did not have their best rounds at the Maridoe Invitational.
On day two of the competition, Pany had nine bogies, he finished day two nine over for a score of 81. Day three was no better, with another nine bogies, Pany also had a double bogey on the 15th holes leaving him eleven over to conclude day three.
Barnhart struggled to hit par on many of the holes at Maridoe, Barnhart had eight triple bogies by the end of the tournament. Barnhart finished with a total score of 242.
Pany finished the tournament tied for 69th place, Barnhart was right behind him in 71st place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.