The Iowa State women’s golf team wrapped up the first round of the postseason at the Big 12 Championships in The Woodlands, Texas, on Tuesday, finishing eighth overall.
With a team total of 884 strokes, the Cyclones finished at a +20 team score and will now wait to see if they will participate in NCAA Regionals.
Championship struggles
The Cyclones were slowly improving from round to round, but not enough to move up on the leaderboard throughout the tournament.
That lack of progress proved to be detrimental to the team. While being tied for second in made pars at one point, being last in birdied holes had the Cyclones stuck in the bottom of the leaderboard.
The struggles at the Big 12 Championship have reared itself in recent seasons.
Between 2010 and the 2017-18 season, the Cyclones never finished lower than fourth place at the Big 12 Championships.
Since the 2018-19 season, Iowa State has finished in eighth place in both events, with the 2020 Big 12 Championships being canceled due to COVID-19.
Outside of the Big 12 Championship hardship, Iowa State's season ends without a tournament win for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
Chou and Durisic lead the way
Joy Chou and Liyana Durisic were the top performers for the team at the Big 12 Championships, with both golfers finishing in the top 25.
After a poor performance at the Silverado Showdown on April 5-7, Durisic returned to the top 25 at +4 to start the postseason. Durisic finished with a three-round tally of 220 to tie for 24th at the event.
Durisic was 3-over with before she birdied the final two holes to tie for 24th in the individual standings.
Chou joined her as the leaders for the Cyclones on the individual leaderboard. Chou joined Durisic in 24th place, firing rounds of 72-76-72 (220). Chou had the low round in the final day thanks to four birdies.
Waiting game
The Cyclones will now wait to see if they will continue their postseason at a possible NCAA Regional site.
The regional participant announcement will come April 28, with round one of a potential NCAA Regional Tournament teeing off May 10.
Iowa State has made an NCAA Regional berth every year since the 2009-10 season.
