Iowa State swimming and diving broke up its in-state rival Iowa's 10-dual win streak with a win Friday evening.
The 112-point win moved Iowa State to 5-1 in head-to-head matchups on the season and sends the Cyclones into the break with the best record since 2009-10. Here are the takeaways from the massive rivalry win.
Personal records continue
Eighteen swimmers set personal bests at Iowa State's mid-season invite in Topeka, Kan. According to Head Coach Duane Sorenson, the goal going into the head-to-head matchup with Iowa was to match or beat those times and keep the steady improvement going.
Against Iowa, the Cyclones set five new season bests.
Sprint freestyler Ashley Bengtson set another personal best in the 200-yard freestyle against Iowa. The sophomore for Iowa State competed against the Hawkeyes for the first time in her career. She would go on to match the personal best she set at the Kansas Classic in the 100-yard freestyle.
"I would say Ashley was really a key player today," Emily Haan said. "Her getting best times is amazing."
Lucia Rizzo raced for a personal best in the 100-yard butterfly. Sophomore Andie Quirke also matched her Kansas Classic time with a 51.78 in the 100-yard freestyle.
Iowa State's work is paying off as it continues to top its own great performances.
The home crowd
The Cy-Hawk rivalry always brings a great crowd. The latest rendition of the matchup was no exception. Beyer Pool was filled to the brim.
The Cyclone fans in attendance chanted "Cyclone Power," got loud during tight races and joined the Iowa State team in singing "Sweet Caroline" after the dual.
"I think it also opens up a greater conversation about Olympic sports," Haan said.
The success of the Iowa State team is not going unnoticed by the Cyclones' passionate fan base.
Going forward
Iowa State swimming and diving has its best record at the end of the calendar year since 2009.
With just one loss against Big 10 opponent Nebraska, Iowa State is in a great position to make a run during its most difficult stretch of the season. Iowa State will open the new year against TCU at home. Then, the Cyclones return to the road for a triangular with West Virginia and Villanova.
After Iowa State closes out the home schedule with Kansas on Feb. 4, Iowa State will head to the Big 12 Championships.
If Iowa State builds on the momentum gained after an impressive Cy-Hawk win, more wins should follow. "Fine-tuning" in January, according to Sorenson, will put the Cyclones in a great position at the Big 12 Championships.
