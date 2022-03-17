Iowa State softball swept its first double-header at the Mizuno Classic Thursday in walk-off fashion.
The Cyclones took down Marist 5-4 on the final play of the game. Later on, Iowa State finished the double header by beating Pacific 8-3.
Milaysia Ochoa's sacrifice fly led to an Iowa State walk-off win against Marist.
A first inning hiccup
Junior right hander Janessa Jasso received starting responsibilities in the circle against Metro Athletic Conference opponent Marist College. Jasso’s third start of the 2022 season got off to a rocky start.
Marist shortstop Caroline Baratta managed a three-run home run to begin the afternoon’s scoring. The homer is the only Jasso has allowed so far this year, but it did leave the Cyclone lineup with work to do in the bottom of the first inning.
Jasso never found a groove from the circle.
Jamie Pinkerton made the switch to senior Shannon Mortimer after Jasso recorded just one out. Jasso finished with three walks and two hits through 0.1 innings pitched.
Despite the first inning hiccup, the Iowa State rotation corrected itself. Mortimer continued in the circle for 3.2 innings. She allowed just two hits, zero runs and earned four strikeouts.
Mortimer made just her fourth appearance of the season Thursday afternoon, but she’s making a case to earn more chances in the circle. In her limited 9.2 innings pitched, Mortimer now sports the lowest ERA of the Cyclone staff at 2.17.
Ellie Spelhaug finished the game, and the Cyclone ace became the winning pitcher of record. She allowed four hits and added four strikeouts to her season total. Spelhaug’s 60 strikeouts is the highest on the Iowa State staff.
Hitters respond
The Cyclone lineup came to the plate in the first with a challenge.
A three-run deficit was staring them in the face, but Iowa State’s offensive squad quickly responded with by plating three of its own.
With two outs, Kaylee Pond singled to score leadoff hitter Carli Spelhaug. In the next at bat, Kasey Simpson tripled and Pond came around to score. Simpson later came home after Milaysia Ochoa singled. Kali Gose struck out to end the first inning, but not before the Cyclone hitters tied the game at three runs apiece.
The game would still be tied in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was Ochoa that became the hero.
Angelina Allen started the Iowa State half of the seventh by drawing a walk. Then, Allen moved to second after a single from Pond. Marist starting pitcher Maddie Pleasants tried the inside corner but hit Simpson with the pitch, loading the bases. Pleasants was then visited by her coach but stayed in the game for what became the final play. Ochoa drove a fly ball to foul territory in deep left field. There was a play at third base, but it wouldn’t matter. O Wardlow tagged up and scored the winning run on the play.
Completing the sweep
After a tight first game Thursday, Iowa State toppled Pacific 8-3.
Karli Charles pitched 4.2 innings of scoreless softball. Iowa State allowed an unearned run in the fifth to extend the game. A fielding error in left field allowed a Pacific runner to score while the Tigers were facing a mercy-rule defeat. In the sixth, Pacific’s Delaney Scully added a two-run home run.
For the Cyclones, Mikayla Ramos highlighted the offensive lineup with two hits and three RBI. Ramos picked up her eleventh home run of the season in the fourth inning. Carli Spelhaug had a double, a triple and two RBI in four at bats facing Pacific.
With the sweep, Iowa State improved 17-9 on the 2022 season.
Pacific and Iowa State face off again, starting at 4:30 p.m Friday. Then, Iowa State will rematch Sacramento State. Sacramento State beat Iowa State 3-2 on March 13 at the Louisville Slugger Invite.
