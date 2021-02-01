The Cyclone track and field team saw two event records get broken and it wasn't close in its last meet in the Razorback Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Both the 3,000-meter run and the distance medley relay have new No. 1 placeholders in the Iowa State record books.
Record-breaking performances
The team of Jason Gomez, Cebastian Gentil, Alex Lomong and Wesley Kiptoo took down the school record in the distance medley relay in day one of the Razorback Invitational on Friday. The Iowa State stars broke the previous record of 9:28.22 set back in 2020 with a time of 9:27.90.
The time is also good enough to put the Cyclones at No. 2 in the country in the event behind the meet's winner in the distance medley relay, Oregon, who finished with a time of 9:19.42.
With this race, Iowa State also put themselves at the No. 8 spot all time in the event.
Kiptoo also put his hat into the ring as one of the greats to run for Iowa State by breaking the 3,000-meter record on day two of the Razorback Invitational. The sophomore transfer finished third with a time of 7:48.36. Additionally, this put Kiptoo at the No. 4 spot in the NCAA in this event.
The previous record of 7:49.19 was set last year by Edwin Kurgat, one of Iowa State track and field's best in history, at the Millrose Games.
Oregon dominates
After the conclusion of the Razorback Invitational, the Oregon Ducks' men's track and field team is now the No. 1-ranked program in the country.
Oregon broke its own national record in the distance medley relay, as well as set new school records in the 60-meter dash, mile, 3,000-meter run and triple jump.
The distance medley relay team composed of Cole Hocker, Luis Peralta, Charlie Hunter and Cooper Teare became the fastest distance medley team in the history of the NCAA with a time of 9:19.42.
Aside from the new NCAA record in the relay, the Ducks set four other school records as well. They set new marks in the 60-meter dash by Micah Williams (6.56), triple jump by Emmanuel Ihemeje (53-10 1/4), mile by Charlie Hunter (3:54.54) and 3,000-meter run by Cooper Teare (7:46.10).
Iowa State women have solid outings
Sophomore Tatiana Aholou made her first performance in the long jump for the Cyclones. She finished fifth, with a best jump of 19-11 3/4. This mark would also be good enough to put her at the No. 8 spot for Iowa State.
Junior Jalaiya Bartley tied her personal best and also set a new season best while finishing sixth in the triple jump. Bartley had a best jump of the day with a distance of 40-9 3/4.
Finally, junior Maggie Davis set a new personal record in the 800-meter dash. Davis finished the race in sixth place with a time of 2:10.65.
Up next
The Cyclones will head to Blacksburg, Virginia, to compete in the Doc Hale Elite Meet. This will be a two-day meet starting Friday and carrying over to Saturday.
