0-18. For the first time since the 1936-37 season, Iowa State finished its regular season winless in conference play on Saturday in a 61-56 loss to Kansas State.
Iowa State ends the regular season 2-21 overall, 0-18 in league play and 0-11 on the road.
History made
Iowa State joined the Big 12 in 1996, and after Saturday's loss to the Wildcats, the program now has its first ever season without a win in conference play.
Iowa State as a program has not finished its regular season without a win in its respective conference since the 1936-37 season when the Cyclones went 0-10 in the Big Six Conference.
With the win column left blank in league play, the 2020-21 Cyclones are the fourth team in the history of the Big 12 without a win in conference play. The most recent of these teams was TCU in the 2013-2014 season, along with Texas A&M in 2003-2004 and Baylor in 1998-99.
The 2-21 overall record for the team is also Iowa State's first two-win season since the 1924-25 campaign.
Arkansas Pine-Bluff and and Jackson State were two wins for the Cyclones on the year.
Road woes
Iowa State's 0-11 record on the road this season is nothing new, in fact, the Cyclones went 0-11 in the 2019-20 season, marking a 0-22 road record over the last two seasons.
It's been quite a while for Iowa State with back-to-back winless road records, but it has happened. The last time the program had consecutive winless seasons on the road was in the 1969-70 and 1970-71 seasons.
Since Head Coach Steve Prohm took over in the 2015-16 season, Iowa State has gone 14-51 away from Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa State's last road win was Feb 16, 2019 in Manhattan, Kansas, against the Wildcats.
How about the Big 12 Tournament?
As the regular season ends in disappointment, the opportunity to play in the Big 12 Tournament is still on the table for the Cyclones.
Iowa State will be the No. 10 seed in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, and will take on the No. 7 seed Oklahoma.
The opening-round game will tip-off Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.
