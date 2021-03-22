The Iowa State men's golf team returned to play in the National Invitational Tournament in Tucson, Arizona. This was a three-round event running from Saturday to Sunday.
A great final day boosted the Cyclones to 10th place out of 18 teams at the event.
Finishing strong
Iowa State has saved their best team score for the final round in back-to-back tournaments.
At the National Invitational Tournament, the Cyclones were able to climb from 15th to 10th place during the final two rounds of the event.
If Iowa State can pair a great finish with an improved opening round, they could make a run at the top spot of an event.
Top-10 finishers
Tripp Kinney finished in a tie for ninth place with a score of 206 (71-67-68). This was the 12th career top-10 finish of Kinney's career.
Lachlan Barker finished in the top 10 of the three previous tournaments for the Cyclones.
Iowa State has had a top-10 finisher in each of the four tournaments in the spring season.
Putting up these top-10 finishers can be extremely valuable if the other golfers are also playing well.
Need to start hot
The Cyclones need to avoid having a first round that takes them out of the running.
In this tournament, Iowa State finished with a team score of 291 in the first round. It put the Cyclones in 15th place out of 18 teams.
If the Cyclones can pull off a hot start, they have all of the pieces to put together an extremely strong finish.
The next event for Iowa State is The Hootie at Bulls Bay tournament running March 28-30.
Iowa States Scores
T9. Tripp Kinney - 206 (71-67-68)
T53. Nate Vance - 217 (75-71-71)
T63. Ricky Costello - 219 (72-75-72)
T68. Lachlan Barker - 220 (73-74-73)
98. Lukas Pany - 278 (78-77-76)
