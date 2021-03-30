The women’s golf team played Monday in Texas, finishing seventh in the Bruzzy Challenge. With a total of 874 strokes, the Cyclones finished at +10 as they could not replicate their Mountain View Collegiate performance.
The Cyclones could not gain ground during the tournament. Iowa State finished tied for third in made pars, but a lack of made birdies hindered the team. Iowa State finished outside the top five in made birdies.
Even when progress was made, the pendulum always swung the other way. By the middle of round three, the Cyclones were three strokes under par, and they were gaining on the fourth spot. However, several bogies pushed Iowa State back down in the standings.
The Cyclones finished last among the third tier, with Oklahoma State in a tier of their own — it beat second place Texas Tech by 13 strokes — and Texas Tech and North Texas competing for second place in tier two. The third tier consisted of Oklahoma, Houston, San Diego State and Iowa State. For fourth place, Sooners and Cyclones only had four strokes of separation between them.
Though a middle-of-the-pack performance was not the most ideal, there are several positives the team can take away.
Liyana Durisic has continued to prove she is not only the team's top golfer but, in many cases, she is the tournament’s top performer. After a slow start in the first two rounds, she rebounded in the third and finished tied for 18th with +2.
Amelia Mehmet Grohn and Taglao Jeeravivitaporn also had strong outings as Mehmet Grohn tied for 22nd at +3 and Jeeravivitaporn finished tied for 29th with +4.
Though she was in the bottom half of the individual standing, Charley Jacobs tied for second individually in made pars with 39.
The Cyclones have a week-long break before Monday, when they head to Napa, California, for the Silverado Showdown.
