Iowa State men’s golf team finished sixth out of 14 teams in the Badger Invitational this past weekend. The Cyclones team score after each day went 290, 285 and 295 which totaled at 870 (+6).
After the upperclassmen led the way in the Gopher Invitational a couple weeks ago, there was a youngster who led the way for the Cyclones this week.
True freshman, Luke Gutschewski, led Iowa State in scoring and tied for 13th in the individual medalist race. He scored 71-72-73 in three rounds for a 216 tally. Gustschewski scored even by the end of the event, tied with five other players for 13th place.
Frank Lindwall tied for 19th, finishing rounds with 72-71-74 (217), and Lachlan Barker tied for 26th at 218 (74-72-72). Nate Vance rounded out the top 30 with a score 73-70-76 which was a total of 219 overall. Jake Slocum who competed as an individual in the event tied for 50th with a score 77-73-74=224.
Ricky Costello finished 71st out of the 81 total players in the Badger Invitational. His three rounds were scored at 75-75-80=230. Costello fell off towards the end of the match after being +3 at the end of day one.
He had an interesting match to say the least, as he hit two double bogeys and two birdies in his three rounds of play.
As a team, the Cyclones registered 161 pars, 47 birdies and two eagles (both of the eagles coming from Costello). Iowa State finished better by two spots as a team than at their first meet in Minnesota. However, every Cyclone who participated in the Badger Invitational had a score that was individually worse than their score in the Gopher Invitational.
Final Team Scores (par 864)
1. Illinois State 286-273-297=856
2. Sam Houston 280-283-296=859
3. Cincinnati 292-282-286=860
4. Wisconsin 291-280-296=867
5. Northern Illinois 291-285-292=868
6. Iowa State 290-285-295=870
7. High Point 298-291-285=874
8. Abilene Christian 296-293-287=876
9. Eastern Michigan 295-288-294=877
10. South Dakota State 291-294-296=881
11. Coastal Carolina 298-298-287=883
12. Augusta 298-296-291=885
13. Toledo 295-297-294=886
14. Xavier 304-307-295=906
The Cyclones next match is Oct. 4 in South Bend, Indiana, for the Fighting Irish Classic. The last time they golfed in this event they finished eigth out of 14 teams, back in 2019.
