No. 21 Texas avoided another upset threat in extra innings Saturday against Iowa State, winning in walk-off fashion.
In the back-and-forth battle, the lead changed hands seven times. But it was right fielder Bella Dayton’s double in the eighth inning that brought home Texas’ eleventh and final run to end Iowa State’s upset hopes.
Iowa State is 0-2 in the Big 12 after Saturday's 11-10 loss.
Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini secured the win pitching 5.1 non-consecutive innings and striking out nine Iowa State batters. The loss comes a day after Iowa State was the victim of a walk-off three-run home run from Texas’ Mary Iakopo.
Back-and-forth game
No lead was safe for long in Saturday’s contest between Big 12 opponents. Iowa State and Texas exchanged the lead seven times before the Longhorn walk-off.
Texas was on the board first after an RBI triple from Mia Scott brought in lead-off hitter Janae Jefferson. A single from Iakopo brought in another run but sophomore pitcher Saya Swain struck out the side before any more damage could be done.
Iowa State first took the lead after a four-run rally in the fourth inning. With the score 4-1 in favor of Texas, Alesia Ranches led off with a double. Texas then recorded two outs before Iowa State’s Skyler Ramos and Carli Spelhaug launched back-to-back home runs. Iowa State led 5-4.
The game saw four lead changes between the fourth and sixth innings. After both teams scored three in the sixth, Texas led 9-8 going into the seventh.
Dolcini makes the difference
The Texas ace pitched the final 3.1 innings in relief in Friday night’s series opener. On Saturday, the senior received the start. She again was the difference maker for the Longhorns.
On Friday night, Dolcini entered the game with her team down 5-2. She proceeded to pitch 3.1 innings of no-hit softball while her offense caught up to the Cyclones and won the game 7-5.
Showing no signs of fatigue, Dolcini did not allow a hit until the top of the third inning Saturday. After allowing the back-to-back home runs, Dolcini was replaced.
But the national pitcher of the week recipient was not finished. Iowa State took the lead in the seventh inning after a Kaylee Pond single and Alesia Ranches home run. Texas head coach Mike White turned to Dolcini again.
She recorded the final two outs of the seventh with her team down 10-9. Then, she struck out two Iowa State batters in the eighth.
Dolcini was the winning pitcher of record for both Texas wins. Dolcini now has a record of 13-4 in the circle.
One-run ballgames
Iowa State fell to 19-15 with the second road loss of its Big 12 season. A winning percentage of .590 dips below the team’s .600 winning percentage from last season.
Saturday’s loss was Iowa State eighth decided by one-run. In those games, Iowa State is 2-6 with wins against Northern Iowa and Marist.
The Cyclone have one-run losses to then No. 5 ranked Washington and now No. 21 ranked Texas.
In Iowa State’s historic 2021 season, it started 0-10 in the Big 12 before going 6-12 in the conference overall. With the loss, Iowa State now starts the 2022 season 0-2 in the Big 12 with a chance to avoid a sweep Sunday against Texas.
The final game of Iowa State’s three-game series with Texas will begin Sunday at noon.
