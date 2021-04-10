It was a quieter week in terms of meets for the Cyclones, however the men's and women's distance squads showed out at the Jim Duncan Invitational.
Iowa State dominates in men's 1,500-meter run
It was the men's distance squad that took the headlines in the 1,500-meter race Friday.
The Cyclones went 1-3 in the event and had five runners in the top seven.
Leading the five for Head Coach Martin Smith was Gable Sieperda, who posted a time of 3:52.72.
The redshirt freshman from Rock Rapids, Iowa, finished just two seconds ahead of teammate Jeffery Pedersen, who finished with a time of 3:54.02.
Finishing third for Smith was junior Mitchell Day with a time of 3:54.75.
The other two runners in the top seven of the 1,500-meter run who were not Cyclones were Daniel Klysh, running unattached from the University of Iowa, and Boston Small from Creighton University.
Cyclone women finish strong in the 5,000-meter run
Similar to the men in the 1,500-meter run, the Cyclone women put four runners in the top five in the event.
Senior Abby Caldwell was on pacing duties for Iowa State and would step out midway through the race.
After that, the race was between her teammates Winrose Chesang, junior, and Dana Feyen, sophomore.
By the end of the race, Feyen pulled away from Chesang, beating her by 15 seconds and finishing with a time of 16:37.35.
The other two Cyclones to finish in the top five for Smith were Grace Dickel, who finished with a time of 16:59.13, and Brenna Cohoon, who finished with a time of 17:03.92.
The only non-Iowa State runner to place in the top five in the women's 5,000-meter run was Brittney Hall. She finished third overall, posting a mark of 16:55.96.
Other notable Iowa State performances
Running in the 800-meter race for Smith was sophomore Alexis Gourrier. She finished with a time of 2:18.17 en route to finishing first overall in the event.
Another highlight from Friday was Janette Schraft.
Schraft, a freshman from Glenwood, Iowa, competed in her first outdoor meet Friday at the Jim Duncan Invitational.
She suited up to run in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Schraft finished first overall, posting a time of 10:36.26, which is six seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Schraft's performance was also good enough to put her at the No. 5 spot all time for Iowa State in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase.
