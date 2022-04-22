Iowa State softball suffered two losses to No. 1 Oklahoma to begin another Big 12 series Friday night.
In game one of a double-header, Iowa State scored four runs in a losing effort against a head coach regarded as the best in the history of Division I softball.
Behind a big fifth inning, Oklahoma beat Iowa State 6-4. Then, the Sooners finished off the double header with a convincing 9-0 win over the Cyclones.
Oklahoma’s 38-game win streak to start the season was the best start of any softball team in division I history.
Making it tough
The losses were the third and fourth straight defeats for Iowa State. In the last fifteen games, Iowa State has two wins.
Facing NCAA softball’s number one team, Iowa State understood the task at hand according to Cyclone Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton prior to heading to Norman.
And facing a pitching staff that allows less than one run a game, the Cyclones made it tough.
The Sooners had allowed more than three runs in a game just one time before Friday’s matchups.
Playing in its first road game since April 3, the Iowa State offense scored four runs.
Oklahoma was on the board first in the second inning. But in the top of third Iowa State responded with a double from Mikayla Ramos to bring centerfielder Skyler Ramos in to score.
Mikayla Ramos has doubled four times in the five games after going six consecutives without an extra base hit. The Iowa State designated player and home run leader came around to score herself in the third after another double from Milaysia Ochoa.
Ramos is chasing her own school record for runs batted in. She recorded 57 RBI in 2021 and in the early going of 2022 she looked poised to create a new mark. However, during Iowa State’s mid-season skid, the senior’s pace has slowed.
With 48 RBI, Ramos is nine runs batted in away from another record with nine games remaining in the regular season.
All Sooners in Game Two
In game two of the double header, fifth year senior Hope Trautwein took the circle.
The Oklahoma starting pitcher came to Norman via the transfer portal after four highly decorated seasons at North Texas.
Trautwein shouldered pitching duties in all five innings of Friday’s second game. She allowed just one hit to the Cyclones lineup.
Trautwein continued an unbelievable senior season in the circle. She has allowed one earned run in 68.1 innings pitched this season. Trautwein has the lowest ERA on a pitching staff that has allowed 36 runs in 42 games.
Friday night, Trautwein faced 16 batters. The Oklahoma starter retired Iowa State hitters in order the first four innings.
Iowa State’s first of two base runners came in the third inning after a single from second basemen Kasey Simpson. However, Simpson was quickly retired on the base paths after Skyler Ramos grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.
In the fifth, Kaylee Pond reached on an error.
Trautwein allowed no walks and struck out three Iowa State batters in the second game of the evening.
Still No Charles
After receiving a pitching loss April 15 against Texas Tech, Iowa State has not utilized veteran pitcher Karlie Charles. Charles started the season with a 6-1 pitching record, but the junior has struggled as of late.
Charles recorded one out before leaving her last appearance against the Red Raiders. She was not utilized in the following day against Texas Tech or in two games against Oklahoma.
Ellie Spelhaug received both starts Friday night and Saya Swain entered for two relief appearances. Janessa Jasso also entered to pitch for one inning in game two Friday night.
Before leaving for Norman, Pinkerton said he expects Charles to make a full return to form before the season’s final push.
Iowa State and Oklahoma will finish a three-game series 1 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.