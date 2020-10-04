This weekend the Iowa State cross country squads traveled to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to compete in the Cowboy Jamboree.
The men's team placed second overall behind Oklahoma State, who had a combined team score of 23. Iowa State ended the meet with a team score of 32.
This strong performance was backed by many members of the team, including Wesley Kiptoo, who won his second race of the season.
Kiptoo continues to dominate
Kiptoo, a newcomer to the Iowa State squad, has solidified his place with new times and race strength.
As the squad heads into Big 12 Championship training, eyes are on Kiptoo as he competed against many Big 12 runners this weekend and won again.
Kiptoo’s performances at the Bob Timmons Classic and the Cowboy Jamboree open up the opportunity for him to win the Big 12 individual title and to have a shot at the National Championship because he has won on both tracks.
Cyclones find team success
For the upcoming meet, the eyes are also on the entire men's squad, who continually have had multiple runners in the top ten of finishers. To win the team title, there are many factors such as top-ten finishing.
After a second place finish this weekend, the Cyclone men have a learning opportunity in place. Evaluation, preparation and improvement now would allow them the opportunity to reach another Big 12 Championship later.
In the coming weeks preparing for the Big 12 Championship, the Cyclone men have experience competing against similar teams.
Depth proves key
The women's squad brought home a team title for the second time this season. The Cyclone women had multiple runners in the top 10, showing the depth they currently have. This depth is backed by all ages, especially the young runners.
The cross country team depth has proved versatile. This is something that allows Head Coach Amy Rudolph to put many runners in the lineup to represent Iowa State.
Senior Cailie Logue won her second individual meet of the season. This win demonstrated the athleticism and discipline Logue has shown throughout the season. This is also her eighth career win.
Heading into the Big 12 Championship, all eyes are on the women as they have also competed against Big 12 teams. The women continually have multiple top ten finishers and having talent in all ages opens the door for them to win the Big 12 title.
The more runners in the top ten the better for both Cyclone squads.
With full teams of talented athletes, the Cyclones have the tools to bring home a Big 12 Championship, which has been a main goal for both teams throughout this short season.
The Big 12 Championship will be held Oct. 30 in Lawrence, Kansas. The timeframe will give both teams the opportunity to practice and improve in hopes to win another Big 12 title.
