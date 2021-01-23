Iowa State proved why it is one of the top track and field programs in the country on Saturday at the Cyclone Invite.
With 11 total victories, the Cyclones showed their depth and experience in multiple events in their first home meet of the indoor season.
Top runners in the nation
In his debut meet, Sophomore Jason Gomez, a transfer from Division II Notre Dame de Namur, made his mark on the team. With 150 meters left in the 800-meter open, Jason took a risk and went on the outside around the two runners ahead of him, and that risk would pay off.
Gomez took home first place and would finish with a time of 147.02, which puts him at the No. 2 spot within Iowa State and the No. 2 spot in Division I this season. This is also a three second PR from the sophomore transfer.
Iowa State's defending female athlete of the year and seven-time Big 12 champion, Cailie Logue, also showed why she is one of the best in the country today in her season debut. Logue would go on to claim the victory in the 3k with a time 9:19.45, 27 seconds ahead of the 2nd place finisher. This race puts her at the No. 4 spot in Division I.
Tigers perform well
Senior sprinter Jayson Ashford won the his second straight 60-meter dash in a row, taking home the victory today with a time of 7.10.
Ashford is all over Missouri's record books, ranking No. 2 all time in the indoor 200-meter dash, No. 6 all time in the indoor 60-meter dash and No. 8 all time in the indoor 400-meter dash.
Along with Ashford, there was another runner for Mizzou who took home a second straight title in a race and that is redshirt senior Karina Liz. Liz would go on to win the open 800-meter with a time of 2:13.
Mizzou would end the day with four total victories, and while this may not seem like a lot, it is a win for Head Coach Brett Halter as this was a split meet for his program. Half of the team competed today in the Cyclone Invite and the other half was in Fayetteville, Arkansas, competing in the Wooo Pig Classic.
Commanding victory for the Cyclones
Iowa State ended the day with 11 victories to Mizzou's four and Drake's 0. All teams ran well, but Head Coach Martin Smith and his team would win the meet, and it wasn't close.
By the time the meet was done, the Cyclones had taken victories in women's 60-meter dash, 60-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 3k, shot put, weight throw, and the men's 200-meter dash, 800-meter dash, shot put and 4x400-meter relay.
Two Cyclone women would claim two victories today and they are Katrina Vlahovic and Keiara Williams. Vlahovic would win both the 60-meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash while Williams would go on to sweep the throwing events claiming victories in the weight throw and shot put.
Up Next
Iowa State will suit up again Friday and Saturday in the Razorback Invitational at Randall Tyson Indoor Track.
