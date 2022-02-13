The Iowa State Cyclones wrapped up a successful weekend in Ames after hosting the Iowa State Classic.
There were multiple new records broken as well as multiple victories for the Cyclones as the two-day event finished up well for the team.
New PR’s for multiple Cyclones
The Iowa State Classic was full of personal records for multiple Cyclones and day one of the event kicked off all the new records.
The women’s 60m hurdles saw three PR’s on day one as Katrina Vlahovic, Kaylyn Hall and Sydney Willits all clocked in new records. Vlahovic took first in the prelims with a time of 8.29, Hall moved up to number five in school history with her time of 8.31 and Willits hit a nest best of 8.95.
Vlahovic went on to win the women’s 60m final with an even better time of 8.21 as she moved up to number three in school history. Hall also went on to clock in a new PR in the finals as she finished with a time of 8.24 and moved from fifth in school history to fourth.
Willits also recorded a new PR in the women’s long jump as she finished in second place. Her distance of 6.07m was enough to also see her move up to ninth in school history.
In the women’s 600-yard, Zakiyah Amos took second place with her new PR of 1:22.27. Not only did she earn second place but she also placed ninth in ISU history now with that time.
To continue the day, Cailie Logue and Dana Feyen both recorded new PR’s in the women’s 5,000m run. Logue won the event with her time of 15:46.24 and also moved up to #16 in NCAA Division one this season.
Feyen’s time of 16:06.26 saw her finish in sixth place as well as move up to number eight in Iowa State history.
The final PR from day one came from Madelynn Hall in the women’s 3,000m. She took fifth with a time of 9:30.82 as that wrapped up day one of PR’s for Iowa State.
Great finishes from Cyclones
Over the two days of the Iowa State Classic there were multiple wins in various events as well as athletes finishing with great times.
As mentioned before, the women’s 60m hurdles saw Katrina Vlahovic win the event on day one with Hall and Willits posting great times as well. On day two Vlahovic also took the top spot in the 60m dash prelims with a PR of 7.56 as she had a great weekend.
The women’s 400m dash saw Bria Barnes place third with an impressive time of 54.74 as the Cyclones continued to place well in multiple events. Her time also moved her from number eight in ISU history to number six.
The men’s 800m run saw Frank Hayes take the win as he ran a season-best time of 1:48.28. Not only did he run a season best but he also made it to number five in ISU indoor history.
One of the biggest wins from the Cyclones came in the women’s 4x400 relay as the team of Zakiyah Amos, Kaylyn Hall, Katrina Vlahovic and Bria Barnes took first place. Their time of 3:40.09 is fourth best in ISU history as well as the fastest 4x400 since 2014.
Both days had great finishes and PR’s all around as the Cyclones prepare for the Big 12 Indoor Championships. The Cyclones will be back in action next weekend as athletes will head to the Arkansas Qualifier and the Snowshoe Open.
