Iowa State junior Jason Gomez (far left) competes in the men's distance medley relay at the Drake Relays on April 30 in Des Moines. Gomez, along with Nehemia Too, Charlie Johnson and Chad Johnson, placed eighth in the race with a time of 9:50.90. He was also part of the Cyclones' 4x800m relay-winning team alongside Peter Smith, Cebastian Gentil and Darius Kipyego, as the quartet ran the second-fastest time in Iowa State history at 7:17.47.