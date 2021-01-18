The 2021 Cyclone wrestling team caught a glimpse of what top tier competition looks like on Sunday in Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa State took on No. 9 University of Missouri on Sunday, with the Tigers being led by a handful of experienced wrestlers, contrary to the roster thus far for the Cyclones.
It was not a ‘nail-biter' match for either teams, Iowa state did not see the scoreboard until the fifth bout of the day. The Cyclones took their first loss of the season to the Tigers, at home, 7-31.
Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser expressed his feelings after the loss against Missouri.
“I have a lot of confidence in this team, this is a very young team. I just told them, I said ‘Hey, we just had some bad luck today, we made a couple mistakes”.
Experience trumps youth
The difference between these two powerhouse teams was the experience.
Missouri only had one freshmen on its roster against the Cyclones, while Iowa State had five freshman wrestlers in the line-up Sunday.
Those who competed in the varsity matches for Iowa State earned their way on the roster after competing in wrestle-offs throughout the week against their teammates.
Freshman Kysen Terukina, who spent four years wrestling in Hawaii, beat out senior Alex Mackall at 125 for the last two matches.
Terukina put up a good fight to start it off for his team but gave up the win (5-4) to Connor Brown in the final seconds after a reversal.
Dresser responded to the performance of Terukina with enthusiasm.
“I knew that was going to be a tough match, but I love the way Kysen competes and progresses. Right now, he's kind of the guy in first place in that weight but it’s still wide open," Dresser said. "I can tell he’s a competitor, he didn’t like to lose tonight."
Another fierce match-up came from freshman Zach Redding who wrestled against Matt Schmitt of Missouri.
Redding almost gave up a takedown early on but got lucky. Starting the second period, Schmitt secured an escape but Redding answered back with a takedown, leading 2-1.
Going into the third period tied, Redding found an escape on Schmitt, allowing him the lead. Schmitt, in the final stretch, pushed a takedown on Redding (4-3).
Along with Terukina and Redding was Cam Robinson (149), Julien Broderson (174), and Yonger Bastida (197). None of the freshmen from Iowa State were able to secure the win.
Robinson took on Brock Mauller and was unable keep himself out of a hole. Mauller had a lead over Robinson the whole round, Mauller finished 7-3 over Robinson.
A competitive match-up came from Bastida and Rocky Elam. Bastida was quick out of the gate, grabbing two takedowns to start the period.
Elam secured his advantage over Bastida with riding time, stalling points and a few escapes. Bastida took his first loss of the season 5-4.
Carr and Gremmel come through
Finally, at 157, David Carr powered his way through Jarrett Jaques, proving what is becoming of this wrestling team.
Carr was in control the whole entire match with a takedown and four-point near fall. Carr lead 6-0 by the end of the first period.
Jaques was only able to escape Carr for one point. Carr gained another four-point takedown and escape to take down Jaques 14-1. Carr remains undefeated for the year (4-0).
To finish the day off for the Cyclones was Gannon Gremmel (No.9). By this point, Carr was the only victory Iowa State had seen, the Cyclones trailed 31-4.
Gremmel competed against Zach Elam (No.10) of Missouri at 285 (heavyweight), this was not the first time the two had been face-to-face on the mat.
Elam fueled Gremmel with a takedown. After an escape and stalling call, Elam and Gremmel were tied going into the second period.
There was not messing around for Gremmel, early in the second he secured an escape and takedown, along with a stalling call against Elam. Gremmel stole one last point in the final period, earning the win 7-2.
The Cyclones will continue wrestling on January 24 where they will head to Cedar Falls, Iowa, to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.
